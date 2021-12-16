Suspicion, the Apple TV series: plot, cast and release

Not only Be Tipul (In Treatment) by Hagai Levi e Hatufim (Homeland) by Gideon Raff, to name the best known. False Flag is another successful Israeli series to inspire an international remake. It is about Suspicion, the high-tension thriller that remakes the original by Maria Feldman and Amit Cohen based on a true story: the assassination of Mahmud al-Mabhuh, one of the leaders of Hamas killed by the Israeli Mossad services in the Al Bustan hotel in Dubai .

Suspicion, Apple series remakes the Israeli False Flag

The action of Suspicion moves from Moscow and Tel Aviv to New York, where Leo, the 21-year-old son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman, is kidnapped. Authorities analyze the videos and indicate immediately four British men like the executors of the kidnapping. Apparently normal people, the four were in that same hotel on the night of the kidnapping.





But it was really they who committed the crime either Were they simply in the wrong place at the wrong time? The suspects find themselves thrown into a race against time to prove their innocence, caught between pressure from the National Crime Agency and the hunt for the FBI.

Produced by Apple with Keshet Productions, Suspicion bears the signature of Rob Williams. The screenwriter, BAFTA nominee for The man in the high castle, holds the roles of showrunner and executive producer. In the cast, alongside Thurman, the appearances of Kunal Nayyar (Raj of The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (Agent Beeman of The Americans) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons in Agents of SHIELD). The first look presents the various characters.

Suspicion: Apple TV launches the TV series in February 2022

In addition to Williams, executive producers are Howard Burch, Avi Nir, Anna Winger and Chris Long, the Emmy-nominated director for The Americans and also behind the camera for eight episodes that make up the first season of the series. Suspicion will be released worldwide on February 4, 2022 on Apple TV + with the first two episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, streaming to the platform every Friday.

The first months of the year will be a busy period of releases for the Cupertino home service. On January 14 it debuts The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s highly anticipated Shakespearean adaptation starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. On January 21 it is the third season of Servant, the series created by M. Night Shyamalan, and 28 a The Afterparty, the mystery comedy by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Apple TV + today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the highly anticipated thriller series “Suspicion,” which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, February 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/eZWZWPitBE – WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) December 15, 2021

