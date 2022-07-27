Suspicions of tax evasion: claiming to be the victim of “persecution” by the Spanish tax authorities, Shakira refuses the proposal of the prosecution and wants to prove “her innocence” in court

The Colombian singer believes that she paid what she owed to the Spanish tax authorities.

Shakira will not pay more! The Colombian singer refused this Wednesday the proposal of the Spanish prosecutors who could have allowed her to reduce the sentence she faces for tax evasion, reports El País.

Accused of having subtracted from the tax authorities, around 14.5 million euros, between 2012 and 2014, the ex-girlfriend of Barça player Gerard Pique incurs a large fine in addition to the payment of tax arrears.

Resident in the Bahamas

The artist’s defense ensures that she did not spend more than 183 days a year on Spanish territory (legal threshold for a citizen to be considered a tax resident), while the prosecution believes that she spent the majority part of his time in Barcelona, ​​with his partner at the time and their children. Shakira maintains that during this period her legal residence was fixed in the Bahamas and that she only traveled sporadically to Spain.

The tense negotiations with the Spanish prosecutor’s office did not succeed, the international star judging the proposed agreement disproportionate and contrary to his interests. Shakira, who has already paid more than 17 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities, believes that she has paid her debts.

“Never has there been such unreasonable persecution”

“The singer fully believes in her innocence” and is ready to demonstrate it in court, assures his entourage in a press release. “Never has there been such unreasonable and fierce persecution by the tax authorities”indicate his relatives, who accuse the public prosecutor of being “uncompromising” and to have no “direct evidence or reasonable standard” to support his accusation.

The prosecution’s proposal nevertheless remains valid until the trial, the date of which has not yet been set.