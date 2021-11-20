suspicious details, doubts increase

Two films arrive from China that should erase anguish and doubts about Peng Shuai’s real conditions. But nothing seems to be what you want us to believe.

Doubts and anxieties continue to grow around Peng Shuai: the 35-year-old Chinese tennis player, after reporting an abuse suffered by the former deputy minister, had suddenly disappeared from the radar, without giving any trace of herself, of her psychophysical conditions, of her safety. Only after several requests, arriving from all over the world so that we could shed light on a more than murky affair and obviously managed by external forces, Peng Shuai had returned to be “seen”, through some photographs posted on a messaging app used in China and then replicated by a pro-government social profile. Feeding new doubts and perplexities about the veracity of what is shown, as now, that we have gone from photos to videos which should demonstrate that Peng Shuai is well, is in excellent health and is peaceful.

Everything, however, is becoming more and more paradoxical, almost surreal, in a meta-story that lacks the thread of logic and simple common sense. If you rewind the tape of what has happened in the last few weeks, it gets tangled in several places that remain obscure, unanswered, opening your side again to a simple question: where is Peng Shuai really? The answer would be much simpler than it is coming from China, between e-mails of dubious veracity and photographs of equally dubious origin. It would be much easier and simpler to respond by showing Peng live, showing her to the world live, letting her speak. Because a 35-year-old woman who denounced what she denounced cannot be credible in the face of the uproar aroused in the world, portrayed in the middle of a room with soft toys as if nothing had happened. And even a couple of videos in which you see her at a set table, together with her coach or enter a club cannot be enough.

These videos were also published via social media through accounts close to the Chinese government: Hu Xijin, director of the Global Times in China, one of the Chinese government’s propaganda media, made them public. They are two, very similar to each other, which should demonstrate that Peng Shuai is not undergoing any censorship or repression after his denunciation. But while the world cries out “Where is Peng Shuai”, sport and public opinion are mobilized, the WTA itself officially takes the field to ask for explanations and guarantees on the athlete’s safety, from China they respond with two clips of video. Which only increase the perplexity and anguish for the many questions still unanswered.

“The rape is not true”: Peng Shuai has disappeared, but a disturbing message pops up

So much so that the WTA, in the figure of Steve Simon, President and CEO emphasizes the questions that have all been asked by carefully observing the videos: “I am happy to see the videos released by the Chinese state media which appear to show Peng Shuai in a restaurant in Beijing. While it’s good to see her, it’s unclear whether she’s free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is insufficient. As I said from the start, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the sexual assault allegation has been censored and withheld. I have been clear on what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads “.

The first video is “shot” in the camera, without cutting or editing, there is ambient audio and at first appears a classic and linear shot with a mobile phone. In about a minute and 10 seconds you see the goal stopped on Peng Shuai, sitting in front of a set table, in front of his coach who speaks, with a third person in the middle also framed. You can hear the background noises and what the man is saying. Peng Shuai remains silent for the entire duration of the video, nods, seems to be following the monologue with interest. Thus, for 70 very long seconds that would like to unravel and dissolve the clouds but that do nothing but feed new doubts and questions.

From the man who speaks in the video comes the date repeated several times, November 20, as if to underline it to convey the message that the video is current. The man talks about the pandemic, of a particular year. Therefore, formally it has a very precise space-time reference. Yet we cannot overlook the fact that the video was broadcast by pro-government accounts and that – apart from what the man says – once again there are no real precise and above all unassailable temporal references. Who says it’s not a video from November 20, yes, but from 2020 or a year ago and not a few days ago since the pandemic had already spread then? Why doesn’t Peng Shuai speak throughout the footage? How is it possible that while the alarm about her condition grows in the world, she seems to live in a ‘bubble’, alien to everything, deliciously sitting and eating in company?

In the second movie instead we see Peng Shuai from behind, dressed in a down jacket and wool hat, who enters a room. Whoever catches her follows her from behind, then evidently calls her and she turns around: a mask on her face, she seems to be hinting at a smile or a serene expression. All hypotheses: there is no audio and this particular not just leaves us perplexed about when and where, the video was actually shot. There are no sounds or references that allow you to know that it is actually a video of these days and above all the main suspect is at the beginning of the movie: after a few seconds in which a sign on the door is filmed there is a noticeable cut, then the video resumes with the people in the room. So everything can be, even that the first part and what follows have occurred in two moments of time completely separate from each other.

All this not only does not convince but does not clarify practically anything about the real situation that Peng Shuai is experiencing after his terrible denunciation: only “indirect” material continues to arrive from China and which could hide anything else, leaving in doubt and feeding the distress. Where is Peng Shuai and how is he really?