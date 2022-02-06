SUSTAINABILITY AND STYLE TOD’S ACADEMY INVESTS IN TALENT – Magazine

After a prestigious English school, now an important Italian school will be involved in the Tod’s Academy project, strongly desired by Diego Della Valle, always attentive to the future of fashion and the new creative energies that serve to train the new generations of stylists and product men. First the commitment in collaboration with the ‘Central Saint Martin’, University of the Arts in London, which was a success, now the agreement with the Marangoni Institute.

The goal is to find new energy to interpret the brand’s codes in an eco-sustainable key. Thus 20 young creatives from Istituto Marangoni, from the Milan and Florence offices, have created projects by reinterpreting Tod’s codes in a green key. To guide them along this path, mentors of international renown were called to make their experience and knowledge available. The students were able to understand the design and production aspects, thanks to the opportunity to get to know Tod’s business reality and the skills of the craftsmen.

The mentors of the project are Laura Brown Editor in Chief of InStyle USA; Tonne Goodman Sustainability editor of Vogue USA; Gert Jonkers Editor in Chief of Fantastic Man; Gianluca Longo Style Editor of British Vogue and Style Director of The World of Interiors; Sara Sozzani Maino Head of Special Projects Vogue Italia and International Brand Ambassador National Chamber of Italian Fashion; Simone Marchetti Editor in chief of Vanity Fair Italia and European editorial director Vanity Fair.

Eva Desiderio