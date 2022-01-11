sustainability and the fight against Covid

Fiat’s partnership with (RED) continues and today we see the new (Tipo) RED and the new (Panda) RED join the (500) RED family that launched last September. The house continues its sustainable path with a social commitment to contribute to a better future. (RED) is the organization that has been fighting pandemics worldwide for 15 years.

Fiat represents the “Italian sweet life” in the world and today it wants to show its fight against pandemics, to be consistent with this enormous value. In fact, as the House itself claims, there can be no dolce vita in Covid time, two years in which we have lost a lot. Today the partnership between Fiat and (RED) is strengthened, thanks to the expanding (Fiat) RED range and to the multiplication of opportunities to spread the message of common social commitment and the invitation to be an active part in this journey for a future. improve.

Fiat (RED) and the fight against Covid

The Turin brand wants to show its active battle against this cursed pandemic, also offering, inside the car, some simple but very helpful proposals, to give everyone the opportunity to maintain hygiene on board. All (Fiat) RED models are equipped with a cabin filter for the air conditioning system which is treated with a specific biocide substance with a highly effective action (> 99.9%) against bacteria, which prevents the re-aerosolization of the interior of the passenger compartment.

That’s not all: the steering wheel and seats are treated with another substance that works very effectively against viruses and bacteria. And finally, the House offers a Welcome Kit which includes a personalized dispenser and a dedicated key cover.

The new Fiat (Tipo) RED

Tipo) RED is born on the new Cross Station Wagon body and is also available on Tipo hatchback. We see the (RED) logo on the uprights and the car of the range is immediately recognizable for the typical red color called Rosso Passione with matching mirrors. (Type) RED is also available in Colosseum Gray, Ice Cream White and Cinema Black with red mirrors.

The seats are made with Seaqual Marine Plastic and feature the Fiat monogram and red stitching. Specifically, it is a new natural material obtained from marine litter, sustainable and with complete traceability. The Tipo range expands with the new Body Cross Station Wagon, to meet the needs of all families. New in body, the car features the same styling details as the hatchback variant.

Four fittings expected: Tipo, City Life, City Cross and Cross, with new standard contents and declined on body hatchback and station wagon, both also available in the Cross variant.

Fiat presents the new (Panda) RED

Even the queen of Fiat, at the top of the best-selling car charts, joins the (RED) range. (Panda) RED is developed on the City Cross trim and is distinguished externally and internally by the same identifying characteristics as (Type) RED, both as regards the color palette, the saddlery and the specific badge.

The car specifically mounts the engine Hybrid, which underlines the commitment of the Turin-based company to sustainable urban mobility and with more attention to the environment.

Fiat (500) RED: the planned innovations

We had already seen the new (500) RED (price list) last September; today the brand enriches it with a unique, relevant and useful content in everyday life: the “Sanitizing Glove Box”. A new and latest generation system, which involves the integration of a UV-C ray lamp, whose irradiation (according to laboratory tests) performs a highly effective action, higher than 99%, against viruses and bacteria. The lamp is located in the glove compartment of the dashboard and helps sanitize the surface of your smartphone, house keys and other small objects of daily use. Just place them in the drawer, close it and start the system. An external blue indicator and an acoustic signal inform you when the 3-minute irradiation cycle has finished.

The partnership with (RED)

(RED) first of all takes its name from the color of the emergency, it was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a weapon in the fight against AIDS. Today fights against Covid and its devastating impact on the most vulnerable communities around the world. (RED) collaborates with the most iconic brands and personalities to create products and experiences that raise funds for the Global Fund, one of the world’s largest donors of global health.