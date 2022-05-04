Sustainability At Met Gala: Shawn Mendes, Chloë Grace Moretz Lead Red Carpet Looks

While the discussions about sustainability you can hardly have around an event like the met galaThat with its monumental scale, this year, sparks of a sustainable effort in haute couture and custom fashion were noticed on the red carpet.

From fresh clothing (including a wedding dress) to new custom upcycled ensembles, these stars made a sustainable fashion statement at the 2022 Met Gala.

It wasn’t just billy eilishInspired by an 1885 portrait of Madame Poirson, John Singer Sargent’s heavily corseted gown, Gucci’s custom number, was also made from scraps of recycled fabric. “We didn’t have to waste a lot of stuff and I wanted to be as green as possible,” Eilish said in Fashionlive broadcast.

While we can’t say we’re particularly impressed by this layered look from Tommy Hilfiger in shawn mendesthe fact that the suit is recycled from dead fabric certainly softens the blow.

Chloë Grace Moretz wore the same gorgeous silver coat from Louis Vuitton she wore to the brand’s Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018-19 show, and we’re here for it!

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala with the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion. (REUTERS/Andres Kelly)

It might be an exaggeration to say that kim k She had sustainability in mind when she wore the dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President JFK, but the fact that she wore a vintage dress certainly counts.

Emma Stone wore her Louis Vuitton wedding dress. (REUTERS/Andres Kelly)

Emma Stone put her Louis Vuitton shoes back on wedding dress from when she married David McCary in 2020. While we love a makeover moment, the dress nonetheless fell flat on the Met Gala red carpet and didn’t really adhere to the theme of the night in any way.

