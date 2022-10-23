Sustainable development: Billie Eilish and her mother will receive an award for their involvement

Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, will be honored at the EMA (Environmental Media Association) gala for their sustainability efforts.

Billie Eilish and his mother, Maggie Bairdhave created “Overheated” which features climate-focused activities including clothing swaps, documentary screenings and talks about veganism to communicate about sustainability and encourage fans to participate.

According to the Hollywood Repotter, October 8they will receive a prize for their sustainability efforts at the EMA (Environmental Media Association) gala. The organization awards them the EMA “Missions in Music” award. “for their work as models of sustainable behavior”especially during the singer’s current tour, for which she has teamed up with REVERBan organization that partners with musicians, festivals and venues to make their concerts greener.

“I’m so proud that Billie is using her voice to inspire younger audiences and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion for tackling the climate crisis. We’re stronger together and I know she will continue to have a huge impact on this earth for the next generation.”, Maggie commented.