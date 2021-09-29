Sustainable Development, Bitcoin and Blockchain better than Greta!

THE Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general are often viewed with suspicion and not just for the market volatilityi, but also because the operations of mining, that is, the extraction of the new tokens, require a large amount of energy and therefore pollute enormously.

However, in this respect comes the positive opinion of the United Nations who see a positive future for Bitcoins in the Sustainable Development and also in safeguarding the environment, while admitting that it is a technology in its infancy and that still has many challenges to overcome, some of which are political.

The UN commissioned a study in response to widespread environmental concerns and criticism of energy consumption surrounding cryptocurrencies, with the Bitcoin (BTC) mining which usually occupies the scene of complaints.

How much does Bitcoin mining really pollute according to the UN?

According to the views of the founder of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee, cryptocurrency mining represents the largest waste of energy of the planet.

With mining is meant a literal sense of the process Bitcoin mining, that is, of the new tokens. Cryptocurrencies are not physical coins, i.e. they do not exist as material objects, but they are generated, i.e. extracted, through the use of computer, who solve complex mathematical problems and who to do this they consume an exorbitant amount of energy. To give an idea, it has been estimated that Bitcoin mining consumes as much as an entire nation and more than Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

If you take into account that nowadays the main ones energy sources they are highly pollutants because they are based on fossil fuels, it follows that the Bitcoin mining is one of the main sources of pollution and above all of the production of greenhouse gases, which, according to experts, favors climate change.

Although it must be considered that the consequences on the climate of energy consumption by sectors such as agriculture and construction is significantly higher than that of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

But it’s not just mining that consumes energy, estimates say that too transactions of cryptocurrency consume much more than with a regular credit or debit card. To make the Idea according to what the UN reports for a transaction on the Mastercard circuit it consumes 0.0006 kWh, while one in Bitcoin as much as 980 kWh, an exorbitant gap.

The investigation ordered by the UN, from which these data come, was motivated by the attempt to shed light on the ongoing criticism of Bitcoin and to the world of cryptocurrencies in general, especially from the point of view of energy consumption due to mining, that is, the extraction process.

The UN highlights the benefits of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for sustainable development

The report published following the cryptocurrency study commissioned by United Nations is summarized in the article published on the website of the same organization.

If it is evident that at the present time i Bitcoin and other digital currencies still have obvious limitations, the researchers who participated in the survey of the UN however they are confident about the future of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain.

According to the United Nazis, despite their weaknesses, Bitcoins also have a slew of strengths. The first is that they are based on a technology that is difficult to tamper with and fraud resistant, therefore, if regulated, it can allow greater transparency in the verification of transactions, especially if one thinks of territories with a high rate of corruption or unreliable banking systems.

One of the UN-managed Agencies la WFP (World Food Program), whose purpose is to provide humanitarian aid, believes that blockchain technology can help deliver money in this regard.

There is in fact an experimental program managed by WFP and called “Building Blocks” transferring humanitarian aid money using technology blockchain without the need to go through a local bank. But let’s take a closer look at what this program consists of and in which countries it has been applied.

Humanitarian aid thanks to the blockchain with WFP’s Building Block program

Globally the WFP, which is the largest UN agency providing humanitarian moneyor, in 2019 it distributed a record $ 2.1 billion, reaching over 28 million people in 64 countries. Part of this funding is provided through the program Building Blocks which is based on blockchain technology, the same as the Bitcoin.

Just the Building Blocks showed that direct money transfers with technology blockchain they can be the most effective and efficient way to distribute humanitarian assistance, while also supporting local economies.

In general, the distribution of money depends on the local financial institutions and, where possible, the WFP gives priority to processing and the strengthening of the local financial ecosystem.

However, in some contexts, financial service providers are insufficient or unreliable and in others, i refugees they face restrictions on opening bank accounts. That is why in January 2017, WFP started a trial project in Sindh province, in Pakistan, to test the capabilities of using the blockchain for authentication and registration of beneficiaries’ transactions.

The blockchain technology behind the project has allowed direct transactions, safe and fast between the participants and the WFP, without requiring a financial intermediary such as a bank to link the two parties.

After the success of the Pakistani experiment, WFP decided to use it in two refugee camps in Jordan, whose guests can now purchase groceries by scanning a code at the cashier.

The account, in the sense of monetary value, made available for these loans by WFP is based on the blockchain, the same as Bitcoin, but the money that the beneficiaries receive or spend on goods and services is paid to the beneficiaries or retailers through a commercial financial services provider.

Basically it is an account built on a private and authorized blockchain and integrated with UNHCR’s existing biometric authentication technology, with WFP recording every transaction.

This not only allows you to save money on financial transaction fees, but guarantees greater security and privacy for i Syrian refugees.

This money that moves WFP does not differ from Bitcoins except for the fact that there is regulation, so it is clear that for the UN in this sense cryptocurrencies must evolve.

Bitcoins as a tool for sustainable development in the future

Let’s go back to the report of the UN that moves on two research tracks, namely if WFP proves that the development of blockchain technology and Bitcoin can favor Sustainable Developmentgeneral concerns should also be reduced from the point of view of pollution.

In reality, a possible use of blockchain technology to protect the environment has been tested by the UN on many occasions. For example, the CarbonX, it is a platform for which cryptocurrencies are earned if the production of greenhouse gases is reduced.

Investigating this other aspect were researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (UNEP) and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The first data on which the research focuses is on the fact that the material collected about the levels of greenhouse gas emissions it’s not reliable and mostly they are incomplete data.

Starting from this assumption the idea is that technology blockchain may favor it Sustainable Development because it is based on transparent measurements, which make it possible to really assess the level of the situation.

Furthermore, more funding and investors in cryptocurrencies means higher investments also at the energy levelo and this could favor the development of clean energies, such as wind or solar energy.

Natural sources of energy at the moment are not yet able to completely supplant the fossil fuels, because they are discontinuous by nature and there is a need for progress in this direction.

Enlarge the market for Bitcoin and therefore of blockchain it will imply that investors will have to deal with the energy problem, favoring investments in the development of renewable and sustainable energy.

UN conclusions on the future of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology

So, these are the positive sides highlighted by the UN, especially in view of one large-scale development and a long-term forecast on the evolution of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology.

At the same time, however, i UN researchers also highlight how at the moment, despite all these potential advantages, the huge energy consumption associated with Blockchain technology and Bitcoin mining represents a problem and is indeed one of the main obstacles to overcome. However, many major investors, including Elon Musk, are working on how to address the problem.

There Ethereum Foundation, that is the Ethereum cryptocurrency company, is experimenting with a different technology, from the name Proof of Stake, which is expected to reduce energy consumption related to cryptocurrency transactions by 99.95%.

Again, the Crypto Climate Accord, by the Alliance for Innovative Regulations, Rocky Mountain Institute and Energy Web Foundation, whose main purpose is to make Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies green by 2030, i.e. to ensure that the CO2 emissions produced by mining and transactions are reduce to zero.

In summary, with the right investments, the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain could not only make Bitcoins entirely green, but also ensure that they promote research and development of renewable energy.