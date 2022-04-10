“Sustainable holidays, food and historic villages, here are the trends” – Corriere.it

from Fabrizio Guglielmini

From Sunday 10 to Tuesday 12 April the event at FieraMilanoCity. Over 1000 exhibitors, 15 percent of which come from 35 countries. Food travel among the new proposals

After the 2021 edition in virtual version, Bit is back in attendance at FieraMilanoCity

from Sunday 10 to Tuesday 12 April with 1,000 exhibitors 15 per cent of which from 35 countries. the first post-pandemic edition and represents an economic impetus not only for the tourism sector but for the sector of the Milanese fairs which from now to the end of 2022 has a rich calendar of events ahead of it. Ribbon cutting on Sunday at 11 am in the presence of the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia which, in addition to the stands, inaugurates a program of meetings and seminars dedicated to the world of travel: We have aimed at the main trends of the coming years – he says Simona Greco, director of the events organized directly by Fiera Milano, including Bit – with the schedule of “Bringing Innovation to Travel” which will address issues such as sustainability, “Home Exchange”, the very active tourism over 65 and the life of digital nomads who combine travel with work.

Forecasts for the sector Almost all the Italian regions are present: the survey by the Tourism Exchange indicates that 65% of Italians will go on vacation and of these 80% will choose a tricolor destination. After losing 28 billion euros in the two-year period marked by Covid, the travel sector has a strong push to restart and innovation starting from the web where 70% of potential travelers plan their holidays. Many trends will be discussed at the fair: in the last ten years the tourism in the villages increased by 25 percent and for abroad, long-range destinations are multiplying where the under 40s want a sustainable approach in contact with local populations. After the long stop due to the pandemic – continues Greco – the operators have rethought their strategies. For example, resorts and cruises now aim for maximum personalization of the customer experience. Among the niches in strong growth that of

food travel

represented by the territories of the Regions and by the Italian Food and Wine Tourism Association, with new itineraries for summer and autumn.

The offer Among the buyers and exhibitors who excel at the Fair there are United States, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain with a strong inclination to thematic proposals, such as nature parks, including Formentera, the first destination in Europe to adhere to the Unesco Sustainability Charter. Among the proposals made by Enit, the Italian tourism agency, there are the territories of Bergamo and Brescia that next year they will be cultural capitals with a highly symbolic value. Other protagonists are regional excellences such as the wine route of Franciacorta and the initiative of Sicily Region who sets up an outside Bit at Palazzo Giureconsulti with tastings from 5pm to 9pm until Tuesday. Among the curiosities, the partnership between Enit and Netflix that with an ad hoc meeting on Monday analyzes the enhancement of the impact of TV productions on tourism. Other innovations include the presentation of the Google Observatory on digital tourism which becomes a meeting point between the wishes of travelers and the proposals of operators from all over the world. Bit – which will be open to the public only on Sunday – also marks a restart for the Fair system: a lot of work awaits us for the next few months – concludes Greco – and the company business is returning to the Milanese fairs, recognizing its consolidated importance at international level. .

