Sustainable investments, if European funds take other paths

European Court of Auditors: “The Commission has done a lot to make this unsustainable transparent, but the underlying problem still needs to be addressed”

via depositphotos.com

Greater coherence in EU interventions recommended

(Rinnovabili.it) – A larger volume of sustainable investments, both public and private, to accompany the European energy transition. The efforts made so far, in fact, are not enough. Not that Brussels hasn’t raised the bar in recent years. The action plan for sustainable finance, launched by the European Commission in 2018, marked a definite turning point in EU policy. And it kicked off the first and important green measures in this area. The sore point, however, are the funds that still favor the path of unsustainability. And the European Court of Auditors to underline today the criticalities in a special audit report. Community finance guardians urge the executive to apply consistent criteria for determining the sustainability of investments funded by EU budget, carrying out more targeted interventions to create sustainable investment opportunities.

“Union actions on sustainable finance will not be fully effective if no further measures are taken to take into account the environmental and social costs of unsustainable activities”Said Eva Lindström, the Member of the European Court of Auditors responsible for the report. “Unsustainable businesses are still too profitable. The Commission has done a lot to make this unsustainable transparent, but the underlying problem still needs to be addressed ”. The Court stresses the need to fully implement the action plan and stresses the importance of completing the common classification system for sustainable activities (the EU taxonomy) on the basis of scientific criteria; it also recommends additional measures to ensure that the prices of greenhouse gas emissions better reflect their environmental cost.

Read also EU budget: on “green” investments there is a clash between words and deeds

Loading... Advertisements

The gap between EFSI and sustainable investments

The report also highlights the importance of the role played by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in sustainable finance. Regarding the EU financial support managed by the EIB, we also found that the support provided by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) – guarantee facility managed by the EIB – has not been concentrated where sustainable investments are most needed. Particularly in Central and Eastern Europe. Not only. The projects to which EFSI support is targeted can cover different, such as infrastructure, research and innovation, education or health. A wide range in which climatic action, however, seems little contemplated. In fact, only a minimal part of the resources was spent on adapting to climate change. To make a difference, we recommend that the Commission develop, in cooperation with the Member States, a reserve of sustainable projects.

Finally, the institution also focuses on the failure to apply good practices in the field of sustainable finance in the EU budget. And on the lack of uniform scientific criteria to avoid significant damage to the environment. “Only in the InvestEU program are investments evaluated against social and environmental standards comparable to those used by the EIB. It follows the risk that, to establish the environmental and social sustainability of the same activities financed by different EU programs, including the EU recovery fund (the so-called “recovery fund”), criteria that are not sufficiently rigorous or not uniforms “.