Sustained increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate places it this Saturday at 7.57%

For the seventh day in a row, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, its percentage increased to stand today, Saturday, at 7.57%, according to the Department of Health.

This percentage implies that the level of transmission of the virus is orange (substantial). In addition, the number is above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the BioPortal of Health data, a percentage like the one reported today had not been reported in this line since last February 16, when the figure stood at 7.38%.

At the moment, the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 went up to 42 and is broken down into 38 adults and four pediatric patients, Salud reported in a tweet.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is still the safest way to reduce the risk of getting seriously ill”the agency exhorted.

The agency reported no deaths from the disease in its report today, leaving the total at 4,170.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be expanded at noon.

recommendations are coming

The doctor Victor Ramos Oteropresident of College of Surgeonsanticipated that the Scientific Coalition is preparing to share, soon, new recommendations in fear that the chain of virus infections will continue to rise.

“You have to be vigilant. The Scientific Coalition is going to make some recommendations soon, ”said the pediatrician. “There is no need to worry, we have to take care if we do not want more restrictive public health measures,” he said, while highlighting the importance of vaccination against the virus.

Recently, the chief medical officer of the Department of Health, Iris Cardonawarned that the agency is identifying an increase in positive cases related to the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variantwhich caused the biggest spike in infections on the island during the month of January.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) confirmed last Tuesday that this subvariant is now the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the United States. Although the medical community cannot specify what the impact of this new subvariant will be, it has been confirmed that it causes a high level of infections.

Contrary to other spikes, Ramos stressed that this increase in virus transmission is affecting the age group between 0 and 19 years more. Although children and young people are less likely to suffer from severe symptoms, they can infect more vulnerable groups.

The doctor warned that for this season last year, the cases were rising, and that after Easter there was a “boom” of infections.

For now, Ramos urged the population to wear masks indoors, as well as outdoors where there are crowds. He also highlighted the importance of physical distancing and hand washing.