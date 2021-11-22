suv on the crowd at a Christmas procession – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

Massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A red SUV swooped into the crowd thronging the street to watch a Christmas parade in the town center not far from Milwaukee

From our correspondent



WASHINGTON – Several dead – no less than five – and at least 40 injured, including at least 15 children. the still provisional balance sheet of the Waukesha massacre, in Wisconsin. Around 5pm on Sunday, November 21, a red SUV swooped into the crowds thronging the street to watch the traditional Christmas parade in the center of the town, a residential suburb of Milwaukee. Police chief Daniel Thompson made two quick press points in the evening (late at night in Italy). The vehicle broke through the protective barriers and headed full speed towards the procession.

The videos spread via Twitter are impressive. The car whizzes on the right side of the road, passing a group of girls waving orange flags and touching a girl of maybe 3 or 4 years old dressed in pink. The sidewalk occupied mainly by families. Lots of children, some in strollers. Many seniors, grandparents and grandmothers, probably. In another clip we see another formation: they are the pompom girls. Black pants, white caps: they sing and dance waving big snow-colored bows.

Some ladies move next to them: they distribute sweets to the smaller spectators. At some point the image jumps. When the dramatic scene returns. At least two bodies lie helpless on the asphalt. Prams and overturned chairs, shoes, hats scattered everywhere. Are these young female students also on the list of victims? Police Chief Thompson does not want to give any more details for the moment: We must respect the pain of families. Not all parents have been warned yet.

Here is another sequence. a shot from a balcony. The band marches in order. Some musicians are wearing Santa hats. The red SUV breaks in and heads for the left row. It sounds like a tragic strike: men and women knocked down like skittles. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group, the dancing grandmothers of Milwaukee, publish a post on their Facebook page: Some members of our group and other volunteers were affected by the impact. We are waiting to know their conditions. Investigators arrested a suspect and recovered the SUV. Are there other accomplices? Almost certainly not, but Thompson adds that the investigation is fluid.

According to preliminary information, the suspect taken into custody is a 39-year-old African American named Darrell Brooks Jr., who would be stopped in his Milwaukee habituation after the crash: inside the red Ford Escape that swept the crowd, the agents would have found an identity document. Police have not yet confirmed his arrest, but Brooks – who calls himself rapper, music producer and philosopher, and also uses the stage name MathBoi Fly – has a very long criminal record ranging from domestic abuse to dangerous conduct: he was released from prison on November 19, paying a $ 1,000 bail. According to some sources within the police department, Brooks was fleeing from another crime scene, a stabbing, when he overwhelmed the parade.

The area of ​​the street, the Main Street of the city was closed and the investigators continue their findings. Finally you shoot him. The chief of police confirms that it was an officer who used the weapon: three shots to try to block the car fleeing the closed area. We will have to wait to officially know the identity of the person arrested and the reasons for his criminal action. Thompson has set the next update for 13 on Monday 22 November (20 in Italy).

Just to give an element of context: Waukesha is only 70



kilometers from Kenosha, where last Friday the jury acquitted the 19-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage militiaman who had killed two demonstrators, during the clashes in August 2020. But for now, it should be stressed, there is no sign of a connection between the Waukesha tragedy and the Kenosha sentence.

On the net, videos and precious information and inferences, falsehoods and political exploitation overlap. Caution should be exercised in selecting well-founded news or reliable rumors. In the evening, the White House issued a statement: the president was constantly informed on developments and made all possible assistance available to the Waukesha authorities. The FBI agents have already arrived on the field.