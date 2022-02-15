SUVs that will define new standards by the end of the year

Mercedes sharpens its “electric claws” preparing the deibutto of the two electric SUVs Eqs and Eqe. These are two new models based on the Eva platform, which made its debut with the luxurious Eqs sedan. They will therefore join the two sedans Eqs and Eqe. They will be produced in the American factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which currently builds Gle and Gls, belonging to the same market segment but obviously with a thermal engine.

Eqs suv, luxury in extra format

–

The two models will be followed by the production version of the EQG vision, based on the G-Class, and the large SUV Maybach (based on the Eqs SUV), which should arrive by 2024. The EQS SUV, according to reports from Autocar , it will be 516 cm long and could have seven seats, while the Eqe should stop at 485 cm. Both will adopt the same polished style as the latest Mercedes. According to what was communicated by Mercedes, Eqs suv will set new standards for the brand in terms of quality. From a technical point of view it should be equipped with a 108 kWh lithium-ion battery in combination with two engines, which should guarantee up to 516 hp of power in the Eqs suv 580 4Matic variant.