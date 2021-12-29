Suzuki GSX-R1000R: homage to the legendary 1100 for 2022?

It is good to say: there is nothing official, rather what we are about to describe is one very pleasant suggestion, but it concerns one of the most anticipated superbikes of 2022. We know that the Suzuki is missing from the appeal of the “renewed” superbikes. GSX-R1000R. Hamamatsu’s flagship will surely return renewed, not only in the engine and electronics, but also in the design: for this reason the designer Kar Lee, now famous for having predicted some models more or less faithfully and “seasoned” several market advances, has decided to brush up on the lines of the legendary Suzuki of the mid-80s to imagine that of the future.

The clues

In Suzuki lately there seems to be room for the “green line” in the Research and Development department: if in fact the latest models such as GSX-S1000 2022 and its derivatives (GT and 950) are still equipped with the four cylinders in line K5 which has now moved the Hamamatsu maxi cars for more than a decade now, as regards the lines, a new front with a highly recognizable and innovative vertical LED group has been introduced. A solution that has renewed models that are too tied to the past. But the past could instead benefit the GSX-R1000R, which perhaps finding the iconic look of the GSX-R750 and 1100 ancestors would find a second youth.

The link with the past

Suzuki took advantage of the 2020 MotoGP victories to give life to the Legend Edition, 7 special liveries dedicated to the Hamamatsu World Champions: special editions that were more than welcomed by the public, certifying that “nostalgia” is not just a matter for the maxi-enduro. The double round headlight, naturally modernized in the Full-LED version as anticipated by Kar Lee would give life to the call to a pair of models that have remained in the hearts of geeks, even if perhaps it would not have the aerodynamic characteristics of today’s superbikes. So why not think about a limited edition? Exactly what the German designer did from minute 5:07 of the video that you find at the head of this article: after having hypothesized more realistic designs, he threw his heart over the obstacle giving in to the charm of the past, without forgetting modern elements such as aerodynamic appendages and also various solutions for the front. Enjoy all the eligible versions you find in the photos below!