

Suzuki unveils to the public its new creature, the re-edition of the GSX-S125, which enters the renewed range and ready to claim its role in the segment of naked eighth of a liter. A new and modern edition, powered by the popular liquid-cooled twin-shaft single-cylinder engine, which this time has been updated to comply with the regulations Euro 5, boasts more efficiency and attention to the environment, as well as a fluid and lively delivery. Excellent temperament, which goes hand in hand with the characteristics of the chassis, which is at the same time agile, compact and balanced, ideal for all those who want a light, engaging and accessible vehicle. The new GSX-S125 can be driven with an A1 license (from 16 years), and also with a B license.

