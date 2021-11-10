Suzuki GSX-S950 the new street fighter for everyone: prices

Suzuki launches the new GSX-S950, the latest generation naked for everyone. Suzuki engineers were inspired by the “Beauty and Fun” concept and created a bike with seductive lines and a sporty and exciting soul, which interprets the tradition of the brand, making it suitable for a new generation of motorcyclists.

The new access model to the range of legendary four-cylinder Suzuki mille represents the optimal choice to approach the world of the brand’s most desired two-wheelers, both high-performance and iconic, experiencing firsthand the emotional involvement and satisfaction that only Hamamatsu sports cars can ensure. The 999 cm3 Euro 5 engine of the GSX-S950 is offered in two power levels, with 70 or 35 kW.

The bike is detachable, the only one that can be purchased by A2 license holders capable of giving the emotions and the exhilarating sound that only a thousand can offer. The full power version has a maximum power of 70 kW (95 HP) and a maximum torque of 92 Nm, the weakened one has 35 kW (47.5 HP) and 75 Nm of torque. The engine of the new street fighter derives from the one that allowed the manufacturer to win the 20th World Endurance Championship in its history in 2021.

The same goes for the chassis, which takes its cue from that of the multi-victorious GSX-R1000. The braking system features a pair of 310 mm floating front discs on which four-piston monobloc and radial-mount callipers produced by Tokico act. The pilot has many driving support technologies, starting from ABS, and many integrated electronic systems.

The electronic ride-by-wire accelerator ensures gradual and natural responses to any intervention on the gas system “Aprisereno” – Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) prevents rear wheel slippage and loss of grip under acceleration. The electronic equipment expands with the Suzuki Easy Start System and the system “Partisereno” – Low RPM Assist, which facilitate starting and starting.

The new Suzuki GSX-950 unveiled last June has one futuristic style, the main distinguishing feature of the line is the compact front, with a superimposed LED headlight as beautiful as it is effective in lighting. The tail is short and sleek, in the central part the mass appears visually shifted forward and makes the bike seem always about to make a leap. The wide handlebar defines the perfect riding position, has the ends angled towards the rider and is at the right distance from the saddle plane.

The GSX-S950 launched in August can be ordered in two colors, Miami Blue is the launch color, Black Dubai alternates glossy and matte components, creating an elegant and refined contrast. The bike is offered by Suzuki at a list price of 10,390 euros and can already be booked online.