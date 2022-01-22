Suzuki is the sole sponsor of the Sanremo 2022 Festival

Rai and the Sanremo Festival have chosen Suzuki as the sole sponsor and official car of the 2022 edition of the singing festival, which will take place from 1 to 5 February in the evocative and traditional setting of the Ariston Theater. The Japanese manufacturer will use the spaces of the festival for its 100% hybrid range, led by the new S-Cross Hybrid, which will make its debut to the general public during the event.

Suzuki thus strengthens the bond with Italian and foreign musical art, with which it fully shares its values. The artists who express their songs on the park recall the creativity of the Japanese workers, assisted by Suzuki Designers and Engineers, who place the customer and his needs at the center of each studio, they design and develop cutting-edge cars and with character, capable of thrilling those who drive them kilometer after kilometer.

And never as in the case of the new S-Cross Hybrid is the link with Italian art and taste more appropriate: car design has its roots in Italy, in fact it was born in the Suzuki Style Center in Turin, one of the four distributed in the world, unique in Europe and characterized by a flood of ideas always ready to be developed.

From this edition, the Japanese car manufacturer becomes the sole sponsor of the Italian music festival par excellence. In the other years in which it was present, however, it shared the commercial spaces with an altor colossus, the main telecommunications company in our country. The partnership with RAI is a strong point for Suzuki which will serve to strengthen the market position in the Italian territory, given that on average the evenings in Sanremo record an average of 8 million spectators and 40% share, data that increase to 65% in the grand finale on Saturday evening.

The precise agreements between Suzuki and the public service radio and television advertising concessionaire are not known, but by way of example, it should be noted that the previous agreement between the main sponsor last year, between the former public telecommunications company and RAI, had the agreement of 8.5 million euros. Figures that give an idea of ​​the importance of Suzuki’s investment, with a view to strengthening its advertising presence in the television media, also for the launch of future products.

The contract between Suzuki and Rai will aim at promoting the new S-Cross Hybrid

Suzuki and engines: a perfect match

Suzuki is an important automotive company that was born in 1909 from an entrepreneurial idea of ​​Michio Suzuki, who, in the town of Hamamatsu, in Japan, decides to build a factory for the production of textile looms. In 1920 the Suzuki Loom Works laboratory became Suzuki Loom Manufacturing Co, and in 1952 the first motorized bicycle was introduced, the Power Free. In 1954 Suzuki became Suzuki Motor Corporation Ltd and in 1955 Suzulight was born, the first automobile, followed in 1965 by the first outboard motor, the D55. In 1970 Jimny LJ10, the first 4 × 4, made its debut and in the same year the 100% electric mini MPV Carry L40V appeared.

Since then, industrial activity in the different sectors has continued its incessant journey of growth by focusing on technology, reliability, design and innovation.