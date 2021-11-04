Suzuki Jimny, the small off-road vehicle is ready to wade rivers with the delta4x4 kit. Features and photos- Corriere.it

Only 12 units, made by the delta4x4 and Avus Auto companies and dedicated to “extreme off-roaders”. The compact 4×4 lifts off the ground and the price goes up

Suzuki Jimnyit is a compact off-road vehicle, which makes handling its strong point. Being light, many drivers also use it in quite demanding off-road sessions. However, the small size limits its “light” from the ground, a peculiarity that inevitably also affects off-road performance. But the German company took care of bridging this gap delta4x4 specialized in customizations which, in collaboration with the Swiss tuner Avus Auto, He has made 12 examples of the Suzuki Jimny delta4x4 able to meet the needs of even the most extreme off-roaders and already approved for the German and Swiss market.

Suzuki Jimny delta4x4, 12 units and an elite price The 12 specimens have a price that starts from 56 thousand up to 65 thousand euros for the more equipped versions. Of course, this is a really big figure for a model that costs about 23 thousand euros in the “normal” version (currently then Italy is only available in the truck version). To raise the ground clearance, the two companies installed new suspensions (the transmission scheme from the differentials to the wheel hub was changed) and oversized tires; the modifications bring the ground clearance to 40 cm in correspondence with the differentials. Specifically, 18-inch wheels with 8.5 ”channel were fitted, fitted with Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S tires, of the size 265/60. There is also the possibility to adjust the trim, increasing the height from the ground up to 4 centimeters and thus reaching 40 centimeters. The total height of the car thus becomes approximately 180 cm. Optional features include 100% lockable front and rear differentials.

Ad hoc changes The two companies have also defined thestylistic imprint of the car, by installing specific lights and specific front and rear protections. The equipment is completed by a winch with towing capacity up to 3 tons.

