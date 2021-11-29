Suzuki presents the new version of the S-Cross Hybrid SUV

Suzuki is proud to show the public its new S-Cross Hybrid, the SUV designed with customers’ sportiness and dynamism in mind. It is a real SUV with off-road capabilities guaranteed by the functional 4×4 ALLGRIP system and with an advanced design. The car is capable of delivering efficiency, power, 4WD capability, level 2 autonomous driving systems and advanced infotainment.

What are the winning features of the Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid SUV

First of all let’s talk about one unique style. The piano-black front grille confirms the dynamic and strong character that completes the style of the front and rear lights. The square wheel arches, together with the silver details of the front and rear skid-plates, fully embrace the aggressive SUV nature.

Do not miss the versatility functional, the spacious cabin comfortably accommodates up to 5 adults while the luggage capacity of 430 liters offers ample versatility for any outdoor activity. The panoramic sunroof and the finely curated interiors enhance the driving experience. The technologies on board are advanced, thanks to the generous torque of the 1.4 turbo BOOSTERJET engine and the 48V hybrid system with 10 kW electric motor, the new S-Cross Hybrid guarantees efficiency and power. Added to this is the 4×4 ALLGRIP SELECT system, a 9 ”display and a set of advanced level 2 autonomous driving systems, for a truly complete SUV.

The car reveals from the first glance a wonderful and compelling uncompromising SUV look. The attention to detail in the exterior and interior design highlights its nature as a high-wheeled car with a strong character that is combined with careful styling. The large surface of the front grille is marked by the Suzuki logo suspended from a chrome bar. The front and rear are characterized by silver details for the skid-plates that define the unmistakably aggressive SUV look. The front and rear LED light clusters add a touch of style to energy savings, while the squared wheel arches emphasize the strength of the design of the sides, combining muscularity and dynamism. The new S-Cross Hybrid is available in eight colorways to suit a wide variety of customers.

A look at the interior

The car is muscular on the outside and elegant in the interior, able to mix the spirit of adventure with all the comfort to face it. The large windows, including the panoramic roof, guarantee a unique perception of space. The seats, with seat and back sides in leather, offer a fabric-effect finish in the central part. The dashboard design is bold and modern. The instrument panel has a broad and highly three-dimensional profile. The spacious 9 ”touchscreen in the center of the dashboard guarantees wireless smartphone connectivity and integrates all the information on the vehicle. At the center of the central tunnel dominates the presence of the 4×4 ALLGRIP system selector. The car seats five passengers, always guaranteeing all the necessary space. The comfort of the front passengers is never at the expense of that of the rear passengers.

The panoramic roof of the new S-Cross Hybrid

Two sliding glass panels create one extra-large opening, appreciable from all the seats of the SUV. When the roof is closed the length of the glazed area is 100 cm and it can be opened to guarantee an exposed surface up to 56 cm in length.

Standard equipment

On all versions we find:

Dual-zone automatic climate control;

Roof console with courtesy lights and glasses compartment;

Front console with USB socket;

Central armrest with storage compartment;

Central armrest with integrated cup holder.

The new S-Cross Hybrid is packed with technology to make the journey exciting and comfortable, at the same time guaranteeing maximum safety.

The 1.4 BOOSTERJET engine

The car mounts a unit extremely efficient and full of torque, thanks to its low inertia turbine, the optimization of the direct injection system, the electric variable valve timing at the intake and the high compression ratio. The SUV is equipped with the Suzuki 48V hybrid system which powers a 10 kW electric motor. Under normal conditions, the system is able to reduce fuel consumption by providing support to torque delivery through an electric motor.

The 4×4 ALLGRIP SELECT system

Four modes can be easily selected from the control on the central tunnel, including Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock, which make it very easy to choose the adjustment of the 4×4 system best suited to driving conditions. The system is electronically controlled and adapts the amount of torque to be distributed towards the rear wheels and communicates with the ESP system, engine management and other on-board systems to ensure the most appropriate response for each mode.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid: infotainment and autonomous driving

The infotainment system offers all equipment necessary, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the Bluetooth communication system for both calls and audio streaming, voice recognition. To keep all on-board systems under control, it is also able to show data on driving behavior with consumption, range, hybrid system management and warnings. Finally, it interfaces with the rear video camera and the 360 ​​° video camera with bird eye vision, external synthetic and internal synthetic.

The new version of the S-Cross Hybrid (presented last year together with Vitara) is equipped with advanced safety systems and level 2 autonomous driving, integrated with cameras and sensors, including “Attenti brava” (DSBS-Dual Sensor Brake Support): while driving, a monocular video camera and a radar sensor detect the presence of vehicles or pedestrians. In the event of a risk of collision, the system warns the driver or acts autonomously on the braking system according to the conditions, to prevent impact or mitigate its consequences.

The car then boasts the presence of the Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, capable of accelerating and braking to maintain a predefined safety distance from the vehicle in front. In combination with the 6-speed automatic transmission, with the Stop & Go function, it can bring the vehicle to a complete stop where necessary, and then restart the car when the vehicles in front resume driving.

There 360 ° video camera guarantees new safety and comfort. Additional level 2 safety and autonomous driving systems are for example Guidadritto, Restasveglio, Occhioallimite, Spaulders, Vaipure, Nontiabbaglio.

The list price of Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid

Customers can purchase the car on Suzuki Italy’s e-commerce platform, Suzuki Smart Buy. This version, equipped with everything as standard, is available with a list price of 30,690 euros.