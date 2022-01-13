Suzuki S-cross 2022 that’s why it convinces (and a lot) after the road tests done

Made on the same platform as its older sister S-Cross, updated in content and made more attractive in design, the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022, SUV of segment C, available with petrol engine and 48V hybrid system is definitely convincing. And they like it, especially in the aftermath of the road tests.

Road test Suzuki S-cross 2022

Attractive design for Suzuki S-Cross 2022

Road test Suzuki S-cross 2022

The new Suzuki S-cross 2022 is available only in the mild-hybrid engine petrol 1.4, four-cylinder turbo Boosterjet with 129 HP and 235 Nm of maximum torque, and 13.5 HP of the 48V mild-hybrid system, which allow the manufacturer to declare a top speed of 195 km / h.

Available with six-speed automatic transmission, which is very smooth, and equipped with 4×4 AllGrip system, the new S-Cross 2022 manages to maintain low revs, to respond promptly to gear changes, facilitating restarts, speeding up and overtaking on the motorway.

The car in speed guarantees one feeling of great security, well planted on the ground, with excellent all-wheel drive, which is very useful in conditions of poor grip and challenging slopes.

To make the Suzuki S-Cross safe and decidedly comfortable on the road, the four driving modes available, selectable from the AllGrip 4×4 control on the central tunnel, which are Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock and adaptable to different routes.

However, the S-Cross turns out to be an SUV capable of running, albeit relatively, over long distances, but certainly better in the city, with fluid steering, excellent recovery in traffic, consumption of 6.3 liters of fuel per 100 km. homologated for the 4WD version with automatic gearbox in the WLTP urban cycle, which drop to 5.5 for the model with manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

Attractive design for Suzuki S-Cross 2022

To taste very much is also the Suzuki S-Cross 2022 suv design: characterized by a massive and raised front, elongated LED headlights, squared wheel arches, decidedly sculpted rear, with measures that stand at 4.3 meters in length, 1 meter and 78 cm in width and 158 cm in height, the S- Cross Hybrid 2022 shows a decidedly functional interior.

The 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay wireless smartphone connectivity stands out on the dashboard with an instrument panel with analogue indicators and a central 4.2-inch TFT screen, while on the tunnel, in the rear position, is the 4×4 AllGrip system selector, the sensation for the driver in the driver’s seat it is comfortable, while the trunk has a minimum capacity of 430 liters, which by folding the rear seat down, reaches 1,265 liters.