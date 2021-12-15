Suzuki S-Cross: dimensions, engines, interiors, driving on the road

Four and a half meters, just the right amount to have five “real” seats and not go crazy in the parking lots. 17.5 cm in height from the ground to have no qualms in dealing with dirt roads using the four-wheel drive. A large trunk (430 liters declared) and with regular shapes. Last, but not least (especially these days …) a mild hybrid engine. There Suzuki S-Cross has all the credentials to carve out a slice of the market within the compact SUV segment.

Simple but effective. Inside the bonnet is a four-cylinder 1.4 turbo Boosterjet with 129 HP and 235 Nm, with a 48 Volt mild hybrid system with a 14 HP electric motor. Four-wheel drive with electronically controlled transfer case and four driving modes: automatic, sporty, snow and always in grip, with 50-50 distribution between the two axles. Manual or automatic transmission (+1,500 euros), in both cases with six gears and, like all Suzuki, a low weight: 1,385 kg declared with the driver.