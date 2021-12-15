Tech

Suzuki S-Cross: dimensions, engines, interiors, driving on the road

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Four and a half meters, just the right amount to have five “real” seats and not go crazy in the parking lots. 17.5 cm in height from the ground to have no qualms in dealing with dirt roads using the four-wheel drive. A large trunk (430 liters declared) and with regular shapes. Last, but not least (especially these days …) a mild hybrid engine. There Suzuki S-Cross has all the credentials to carve out a slice of the market within the compact SUV segment.

Simple but effective. Inside the bonnet is a four-cylinder 1.4 turbo Boosterjet with 129 HP and 235 Nm, with a 48 Volt mild hybrid system with a 14 HP electric motor. Four-wheel drive with electronically controlled transfer case and four driving modes: automatic, sporty, snow and always in grip, with 50-50 distribution between the two axles. Manual or automatic transmission (+1,500 euros), in both cases with six gears and, like all Suzuki, a low weight: 1,385 kg declared with the driver.

Suzuki S-Cross: more technological and more captivating

Easy and lively. Upon entering, the new dashboard is immediately striking, with its dominant display, and improved finishes, especially for the leather and fabric seats (the driving seat is fully adjustable). In general, the well-known Suzuki sobriety remains, which takes care of the point: hard plastics, traditional controls (the steering wheel is very crowded) and few concessions to creativity. As soon as you put in Drive – which is not the last position of the clicks that the lever makes but the penultimate (and therefore we often inadvertently start in manual because it is logical to look for the limit switch) – a good response from the engine immediately emerges: it is reactive , lively, the cue is brilliant, also thanks to the electric boost. If you sink your foot, however, you can hear it sing: it is not among the quietest four-cylinder engines on the market, but it is appealing for its brilliance. The light steering, an advantage in the city but less outside, makes it agile, easy to drive and easy to maneuver. The suspensions encase road imperfections well without being too yielding when cornering. The S-Cross sums up what many customers are looking for in a B-Suv: having almost the space of a C-segment (and she does, but with a compact footprint), electrification (but simple, i.e. mild hybrid) and all-wheel drive.

Other planet. The S-Cross makes a big leap forward from the point of view of infotainment, which now boasts a 9 ”display that is no longer integrated into the dashboard. There is also compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the rear camera (now also at 360 °) and voice commands. From the point of view of safety, however, level 2 driving assistance is making its debut.

Just so. Only two versions, a joy for lovers of simplicity: Top +, already very complete, which starts at € 28,890, and Starview, € 31,190, which in addition has a sunroof, automatic transmission and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function. And for the launch there is also a promotion that provides a 3 thousand euro discount in case of exchange or scrapping: the attack price thus drops to 25,890 euro.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

