Suzuki S-CROSS Hybrid: always SUV, only hybrid, even 4×4 and all standard | Video

Officially presented in November 2021, Suzuki S-CROSS HYBRID debuts with the first road test … and off-road. A contact with an updated model to face the close competition of the car market 2022, where the Suzuki hybrid maintains faith in the offroad tradition of the brand expecting the 4×4 ALLGRIP version is available, one of the four-wheel drive technologies available in the Japanese quiver. To remain competitive, Suzuki technicians had to considerably update one of the workhorses for the Italian and European market. Work with the ADAS had already begun within the range, and the strategy of offering many series production has always been commendable, but only with this model does the S-CROSS HYBRID reach maturity by proposing level 2 semi-autonomous driving. Change then also the design and technology of the interiors, without forgetting an optional now cleared of customs: the panoramic glass roof that can be opened on the S-Cross. Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid will debut during the 2022, the year in which the Suzuki Connect services.





INDEX

DIMENSIONS, CABIN AND TRUNK

The aesthetic changes with more muscles and more maturity, but the SUV dress remains with the very classic protective plastic wheel arches. The lighting is LED for front and rear, there are eight colors available and in the passenger compartment the seats with the sides of the seat and the backrest in leather (in the center are in fabric), the 9 “touch screen and wireless connectivity for the smartphone.









The trunk offers a load space of 430 liters which can be increased by folding down the 60:40 split backrest and there is a loading surface on multiple heights to create a flat bottom or maximize volume. Convenient locking position that allows you to stop the platform at an angle to access the lower cockpit, which is also covered.





New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid 1.4 (2WD-4WD) Specs Engine: four-cylinder 1.4 (K14D) Euro 6D

Maximum power: 95 kW (129 hp)

Maximum torque: 235 Nm between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm

Electric motor: 10 kW

Gearbox: manual or 6-speed automatic

Battery capacity:

Drive: front or full ALLGRIP

Top speed: 195 km / h

0-100: 10.2 s

Turning radius: 5.4 meters

Ground clearance: 17.5 cm

Luggage compartment (min-max) 430-665 liters

Front suspension: MacPherson

Rear suspension: Torsion bar

Tires: 215/55 R17 (94V)

Declared fuel consumption (combined): 5.3-6.5 l / 100km (WLTP)

CO2 emissions: 120-140 grams / km (WLTP)

Mass in running order: 1,280 kg – 1,385 kg (with driver)

Towable mass: 1,500 kg (braked / unbraked)

Length: 4,300 mm

Width: 1,785 mm

Height: 1,580 mm

Wheelbase: 2.6 meters

INFOTAINMENT, TECHNOLOGY AND ADAS

The S-Cross infotainment it needed a major updating work. S-CROSS HYBRID does just that, debuting with a 9 “ now equipped with wireless connectivity for smartphones with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interface also changes, more modern although always faithful to the tradition of simplicity of the Japanese (no wow effect like the German ones of VAG or the American ones of Ford and Tesla). The same traditionalist treatment, not necessarily negative and – indeed – still appreciated by many, is applied to the mixed analog-digital instrumentation. A small screen in the center provides information and the convenience of the buttons chosen by Suzuki for the steering wheel controls is undeniable: huge, practical, clear and intuitive.





Just from the keys we understand that Level 2 of semi-autonomous driving has arrived in the ADAS suite. Suzuki gives them names that are not very imaginative but understandable by all: Guidadritto is lane maintenance, Restasveglio monitors the driver’s attention. Non-glare automatically manages the high beams, Spaulders control blind spots, Vaipure monitors what happens in reverse when exiting a parking lot and Partifacile assists during the restart uphill. Then inevitable “Attendo brakes”, the automatic emergency braking managed by radar and video camera that recognizes vehicles or pedestrians. The adaptive cruise control is equipped with Stop & Go, so it automatically restarts in the queue thanks to the six-speed automatic transmission. The 360 ° video camera which in this segment is an interesting addition: the four cameras combine for a bird’s eye view and they are practical, although not at the top of the market by resolution. The system that keeps the car in the center of the lane is missing: a pity, but in the face of all the rest of the series it is something that can be forgiven on a car like this.

1.4 BOOSTERJET MILD HYBRID 48V

The farewell to diesel, now dating back several years ago, has been definitively sanctioned, Suzuki continues with a strategy that looks more to concreteness than to the now certain future (also in Italy). Thus it proposes a totally hybrid range, but the hybrid is to be understood as Mild Hybrid at 48V for most of the models if we exclude the first plug-in (Suzuki Across, here the test) or the full hybrid Swace. The difference between full hybrid and mild hybrid is important and concerns electric motor power and battery capacity, in addition to the system voltage. With the micro-hybrid the car works at 48V to power the 10 kW peak electric motor (8 kW of continuous power, that’s the difference): this takes care of both delivering torque by supporting the petrol, and recovering energy by acting as a generator. . Precisely for this reason, S-CROSS HYBRID it remains a traditional 4×4, where there is no electric motor to deal with the rear axle as in other more “electrified” technologies but the transmission tunnel remains. There are four driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock) and there is a torque sharing system that distributes traction to the rear axle, if necessary or when manually set by the driver.





Single engine but four choices thanks to the combination of traction and gearbox. The new S-Cross Hybrid can be had: 2WD MT (manual transmission)

2WD AT (automatic transmission)

4×4 ALLGRIP MT (manual transmission)

4×4 ALLGRIP AT (automatic transmission)

HOW IS IT GOING? TEST ON THE ROAD … AND OFF-ROAD

At the wheel of the top-of-the-range version with the automatic gearbox and the four-wheel drive of the ALLGRIP 4×4 system, I find first of all the versatility and reliability of the Japanese all-wheel drive. ALLGRIP Select is the intermediate version, not the Jimny Pro to be clear, but the one that still remains mechanical with the tunnel that hides the drive shaft and the LOCK mode that divides the torque at 50:50 between front and rear, up to 70 km / h. Already tested in the past, it is confirmed as safe and versatile even by exaggerating on the dirt road. The engine four cylinders works well together with the electric. The result is not a monster of power, there are more expensive cars that return a ready drive almost throughout the rev counter. It is appreciable, however, that here we have worked to make the most of where it is needed. Within the ideal regime, the S-Cross Hybrid tackles the climbs without too much difficulty, accelerates discreetly (under 10s) and does not give us back the overtaking anxiety during the shooting. Of course, at full load you have to play more with the manual gearbox (soft in the clutch and well done in the feedback even if it is not that of a Mazda) when tackling the hill, but with the automatic we have the advantage of a system done well and not too invasive in the changes.





Roll? Unavoidable. Drive it without exaggerating, also because above 4,500 / 5,000 rpm you can perceive the sharp drop in the torque curve and it is useless to squeeze it like this, she is made to go at a trot and if you let her, consumption will be very respectable: 6.5 liters per 100 km in a hilly scenario with a bit of highway are a first indication of honesty on the part of the Japanese, that’s exactly what they declare for 4WD. Ups and downs for comfort. Excellent ride comfort: S-Cross is soft in dealing with holes and bumps, it is even lulling when I take it to a dirt road full of even deep holes: it absorbs well and is also quite progressive because the shock absorber does not yield towards the bottom running but holds up to avoid the snap. Soundproofing is the weak point, already between 110 and 120 km / hi aerodynamic noises become more invasive: nothing intolerable but there are those who care more about this aspect.

PRICES AND STANDARD EQUIPMENT: ALL INCLUSIVE

Even with the S-CROSS HYBRID the Japanese confirm the policy of the “simple price list” which is accompanied by a standard equipment that makes the entry model a very respectable car … unlike some competitors. In fact, the basic version is called TOP + because, in fact, it has no options. You pay only the eventual coloring (650 €). S-Cross Hybrid 2WD TOP + (manual): € 28,890

S-Cross Hybrid 2WD STARVIEW (automatic) € 31,190

S-Cross Hybrid 4WD TOP + (manual): € 31,390

S-Cross Hybrid 4WD STARVIEW (automatic): € 33,690 All, at launch, are discounted by € 2,000 plus an additional € 1,000 in case of exchange or scrapping. STARVIEW is automatic only and adds the opening glass roof.





The financing proposal foresees € 7,900 in advance e 36 installments of € 199 (TAN 4.95%). After 3 years you can return the car, finance the remainder or switch to another Suzuki and 3 years of free routine maintenance (coupons) are included. The rental includes € 6,500 + VAT in advance, € 199 + VAT per month and includes RCA, theft / fire and kasko.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Suzuki S-Cross will be available in full hybrid version? Yes, it will be launched in the course of 2022

Yes, it will be launched in the course of 2022 Suzuki S-Cross will be available in LPG? Yes, through the aftermarket with Suzuki’s partner for Italy (BRC) while maintaining the official warranty of the house. Automatically LPG will also come later.

Yes, through the aftermarket with Suzuki’s partner for Italy (BRC) while maintaining the official warranty of the house. Automatically LPG will also come later. Will Suzuki launch an electric car? Yes, the first model will debut in 2025.

