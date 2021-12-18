Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid is in dealerships

The compact market is ready to welcome the new Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid SUV, the Hamamatsu model ready to conquer the top of the segment. Launched worldwide last November 25, the model of the Japanese manufacturer wants to break the hearts of the most loyal to the brand and beyond.

From Thursday 16 December present in official dealerships throughout Italy, the off-road vehicle captivates the eyes thanks to its decisive and refined design. The line was conceived and studied at the Suzuki Style Center in Robassomero, in the province of Turin, and the Italian touch makes it even more attractive on the market.

The SUV of the Hamamatsu company is well-square, sculptural and also sporty thanks to the flat back grille on the front and a horizontal chromed strip that finds continuity in the full LED headlights. Available in eight colors, the front and rear skid plates with silver finish and the plastic elements in the squared wheel arches accentuate the adventurous spirit of the model.

The search for style and elegance then continues with the interiors, with aexcellent habitability in relation to the external dimensions. Comfortable and flexible to meet various needs, the passenger compartment has a split and foldable rear backrest. Also equipped with a large panoramic sunroof, the Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid also boasts world-class technology. The dashboard has a modern and elegant style, with a system that allows you to connect all the main smartphones. The 9 “central screen interfaces with the rear camera and 3 other perimeter cameras for a 360 ° view.

After presenting the iconic Katana to Eicma, Suzuki’s attention has been focused on developing a four-wheeled model that does not want to have rivals. Available from 28,890 euros at official dealerships, the entire range is equipped with a 48V hybrid propulsion system.

The thermal part includes a 1.4 turbo Boosterjet engine, characterized by a low inertia turbine, electrically controlled variable valve timing and high compression ratio. This unit is flanked by a 10 kW electric motor. The maximum power is 129 HP, while the maximum torque is 235 Nm.

The collaboration between the engines finds the best translation in every intervention on the accelerator, which generates power and speed to the SUV which aims to be a real friend of the environment with consistently low fuel consumption and emissions.