Suzuki S-Cross: test, data sheet, price of the Japanese SUV

The second generation of the Japanese SUV is available with hybrid engines only, optionally with all-wheel drive and six-speed automatic transmission. Prices start at € 28,890

Tommaso Marcoli

The new generation of Suzuki S-Cross is a product well targeted on the Italian market in at least three aspects: it is an SUV, it is hybrid, it has a convincing style. It plays the role of a superior category car within the range and demonstrates it with a content offer rich in technological and safety equipment. At the moment, the only motorization available is the power unit with 48 Volt micro hybrid module. A full hybrid version will arrive in the future and the introduction of a plug-in hybrid set-up cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, the collaboration with Toyota has created the conditions to create increasingly sophisticated vehicles in line with customer expectations and in compliance with the anti-pollution regulations imposed by the policy. The new Suzuki S-Cross is available in the price list starting from 28,890 euros.

Suzuki S-Cross: how it’s made – The Suzuki style center in Turin has profoundly changed the lines of the S-Cross, giving it a strong and convincing aesthetic personality. The front area has undergone the most evident transformation, gaining solidity and robustness but also greater complexity. The grille has been enlarged, the optical groups elongated by integrating LED lighting technology. The overall view thus distances itself clearly from the previous generation. The dimensions are of a compact car: 4.30 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.60 it offers a very good habitability for four occupants and the mass of less than 1,400 kg ensures agility and handling. Suzuki has also integrated a system of perimeter cameras that reconstruct the shape of the vehicle digitally: a nice help to avoid micro-bumps or damage during parking maneuvers. To gain greater competitiveness in a difficult and crowded segment of proposals, a new on-board entertainment system has been integrated on a 9 “screen: it has good graphics, an intuitive operating logic and full compatibility with Apple Car Play (also wireless) and Android Auto. The provision of driver assistance systems gets the second level of autonomous driving, including adaptive cruise control with automatic stop and restart function, and it’s all standard.

Suzuki S-Cross: the hybrid module – The power unit is exclusively hybrid: the heat engine is a 129 HP 1.4 liter Boosterjet supported by a 48 Volt electric element. A solution that Suzuki offers on each product and which also here confirms the good running smoothness, the reliability of use and the good consumption in mixed use (measured at around 6.0 l / 100 km). The hybrid module, with integrated starter generator, intervenes only to assist the petrol engine, delivering engine torque if necessary and recovering energy during deceleration; the maximum power is 10 kW and is never distributed on the wheels. The motion is exclusively combustion. Its use is mainly during restarts, when more effort is required from the heat engine, it is supplied to support the electric energy which thus significantly reduces consumption and emissions. The battery regenerates itself during braking, sailing and energy recovery from the 1.4-liter Boosterjet engine. Closing the overview on the technique, the transmission can be either a six-speed manual or an automatic with a six-speed torque converter.

Suzuki S-Cross: how are you doing – The formula is well proven: low weight and solid structure. Features are found on every Suzuki vehicle. S-Cross, therefore, is driven with pleasure, the delivery of the 1.4-liter Boosterjet is brilliant and fluid; not energetic so much that the acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is covered in more than 10 seconds. The steering is very light and supports good handling. Again: driving involvement is something else but the ease and understanding it creates is very good for a generalist segment. S-Cross is an easy car because it has been designed to support the needs of everyday life and commitments in free time, also thanks to a load capacity of 430 liters. The presence of all-wheel drive (mechanical, there is a drive shaft) is an added value. The structure developed by Suzuki is very reliable and allows the car to maneuver even off-road with good results. The AllGrip system allows you to set the driving modes suitable for the road surface (and not) you are facing; there is even the electronic lock of the rear differential, an unusual addition to these levels but which greatly increases the skills even in difficult situations. The data on consumption is not very indicative, given the short time spent driving: the onboard computer sengava 6.0l / 100 km, in line with the declared figure of 6.5l / 100 km.

In summary – To sum up: the new S-Cross is the most mature Suzuki available today and is proposed as the flagship for the brand in the busiest segment of the market. Successful and not simple style, valid and reliable hybrid engine with quite interesting consumption for the segment to which it belongs, complete technological equipment and usual effectiveness in every context of use thanks to all-wheel drive. The price list is organized in an intuitive way: only two configurations, Top + (with manual gearbox), Starview (with automatic gearbox). Both can be enhanced with four-wheel drive. Prices from 28,890 euros.

Judgement – Like it: Up-to-date and very successful style, all-wheel drive, guarantee of reliability in every context of use, standard equipment of driver assistance systems.

Do not like: The instrumentation is not digital, Android Auto only available with the cable, some interior trim is a little subdued.

Suzuki S-Cross: technical sheet – Motor: 1.4-liter 4-cylinder Boosterjet;

Power: 129 Hp; torque 235 Nm;

Dimensions: length 4.300 mm; width 1,785 mm; height 1,580 mm; pitch 2,600 mm; luggage capacity 430 liters; weight 1.385 kg;

Performance: 0-100 km / h acceleration: 10.2 seconds; top speed: 195 km / h;

Consumption: 6.5 l / 100 km (Wltp);

Emissions: 120 g Co2 / km (Wltp);

Price: from 28,890 euros.