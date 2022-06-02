Suzy Cortes broke the silence about the infidelity between Shakira and Gerard Piqué

A controversy recently broke out in Spain over an alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué a Shakira. It was the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez from the “Mamarazzi” podcast of El Periódico de Catalunya who affirmed that the singer discovered him being unfaithful and that she had already left the house.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Periódico, the Barcelona player would already be living alone in his old apartment. The post says that Shakira you know who is the third in discord. “That is why she made the decision to separate. Maybe she’s not going anywhere, but [la infidelidad] It has happened,” they said.

who spoke about it was Suzy Cortez. The Brazilian model who is known on social networks for being a fan of Messi, contacted the site El Diario NY and assured that the central defender of FC “is worth nothing”. And she added “It was the (Piqué) who sent me the most direct -message-“.

Gerard Piqué and his children with Shakira. Source: Instagram @3gerardpique

The young woman known as Miss BumBum confessed: “The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot. Shakira He didn’t deserve this.”

Miss Boom. Source: Instagram @suzycortezof

Cortez revealed how the contact was: “I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell. When Pique he found out he asked me for my number, at that moment and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil he sent me directly to my Instagram, which was deleted every day asking me when I would return to Europe and always asking me how big my butt was and saying that he was jealous of my tributes to Messi”. The model, who has more than 8,000 followers on social networks, said: “I have never said this out of respect for Shakira, but now I am going to tell you everything I know and it happened to me.”