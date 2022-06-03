Suzy Cortez REVEALS that Gerard Piqué sent her hot messages

The Barcelona defender, Gerard Piquéis immersed in a new controversy, but this time it is off the pitch since the Catalan has been singled out for being unfaithful to the Colombian singer Shakira.

Several Catalan media have been able to point out the alleged infidelity of Pique and they assure that the relationship with the Colombian artist is fractured, even several reports suggest that the Barcelona defender is no longer living at home, and lives apart from his family.

The severe accusations made Pique they did not go unnoticed by the Brazilian model Suzy Cortez who took the opportunity to confess that the world champion in South Africa 2010 has sent him messages that he considered unpleasant.

Cortez revealed this information to El Diario via Twitter and told the story she has with the player, who contacted her a few years ago asking things like “how long was the butt”.

This is how Cortez met Piqué

The winner of Miss Bum Bum 2015 explained that she met the Barcelona defender at the time when Sandro Rosell was the President of the Blaugrana institution.

“I was a friend of the ex-president of Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell. When Piqué found out, he asked for my number, at that moment and he sent me a message.”

Cortez pointed out that after his first approaches with Piquehe was insistent and asked when he would return to Europe, with direct messages on a social network, he also mentioned that he was jealous of Lionel Messi.

“When I returned to Brazil he sent me directly to my Instagram, which was deleted every day asking me when I would return to Europe and always asking me how big my butt was and saying he was jealous of my tributes to Messi.”

According to the also television presenter, now, when the news about the alleged infidelity of PiqueIt is the perfect time to tell her story, because in the past she had not confessed it out of respect for the Colombian.

