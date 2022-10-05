Svante Pääbo, a Science Fiction Nobel Laureate in Medicine

do you remember? Jurassic Park and his dream of recreating creatures from the past thanks to the DNA preserved in fossils? If anyone has somehow brought us closer to this science fiction fever, that is Svante Pääbo, anointed with the Nobel Prize in Medicine on October 3, 2022. If today we can understand how the brain of a Neanderthal developed, if today we can seriously discuss the resurrection of the mammoth, we owe it mainly to Pääbo. It was Pääbo who led the development of paleogenomics with dogged and rewarding ambition. That is, the discipline that allows us to have the genomes of species that have been extinct for hundreds of thousands of years and, perhaps, in the future, even resurrect them.

The Indiana Jones of genetics

The story of Svante Pääbo is out of place from its inception. In fact, he is the son of a clandestine relationship between the biochemist Sune Bergström, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1982, and the Estonian chemist Karin Pääbo, who worked in his laboratory. Bergström, who had a wife and another son, saw his son Svante every Saturday, but never revealed his existence to the rest of the family. Young Svante’s first love was not genetics, or even geology, but ancient Egypt, which left him speechless after a vacation with his mother at the age of 13. As he recounts in his scientific autobiography, Pääbo studied Egyptology for some time at Uppsala University, and also worked on cataloging fragments and other artifacts at the Mediterranean Museum in Stockholm. But it seemed to him too slow and abstract a job: “He thought it would be about discovering mummies and pyramids, but, at least in Uppsala, it was more about linguistics.”

Abandoning his dreams of a life as Indiana Jones, Pääbo left Egyptology after two years to study medicine. But it is to that love that he owes the turning point of his career, challenging those who think that the humanities and science have nothing to say to each other. During his Ph.D. in genetics, in which he studied how certain cold viruses evade immune defenses, he wondered if all those fine recombinant-DNA technologies, still relatively nascent at the time, could be applied to archaeological remains; specifically, to isolate DNA from Egyptian mummies. He contacted his former Egyptology professor, Rostislav Holthoer, and persuaded him to collaborate in obtaining human tissue samples from some mummies stored in the then Staatliche Museum in East Berlin in 1983. After dinner and during the On weekends, Pääbo used the lab to try to extract DNA from 2,400-year-old samples. He succeeded, first publishing the results in a small GDR archeology journal, Das Altertumin 1984, and then in the much more prestigious Nature in 1985. It was the first time that DNA was isolated from ancient remains. Pääbo had discovered something much bigger than an Egyptian treasure.

Genomes from a deep time

Pääbo’s ambition immediately launches beyond the time of the pharaohs. Pääbo decides that genetics, or rather genomics, can explore deep time; that it is possible to reconstruct the DNA and, therefore, the biology, history and evolution of human and non-human beings of the distant past. To do this, he establishes absolutely paranoid laboratory protocols to limit as much as possible any contamination by recent DNA, which would otherwise destroy the signal of the rare DNA fragments contained in the fossils. He insists on replicating each study independently, to make sure his data is real and not artifacts due to contamination, a mistake that had cost the reputation of other labs diving into ancient DNA at the time. Efforts pay off.

In 1988, he obtained DNA from the brain of a 7,000-year-old Native American preserved in a peat bog, and from there he continued to advance. In 1994, Pääbo published the first DNA sequences of mammoths up to 50,000 years old. Thanks to ancient DNA, Pääbo begins to unravel the evolutionary history of extinct species, such as the moa, the Australian thylacine or marsupial wolf, or the giant sloths, allowing their DNA to be compared with that of current species, opening a window to the distant past that until now now it was completely science fiction. The only limitation is the degradation of DNA, which falls apart after a few million years. To date, the oldest sequenced genome belongs to a mammoth from 1.6 million years ago.

But it was in 1996 that the real big bet was made: the genomics of human evolution. In that year, he managed to extract DNA sequences from the bones of Neanderthals. It was the first time that we managed to take the genome of another human species. At that time, it was only a few fragments of mitochondrial DNA, not the much longer and more complex DNA of the real genome, which a team led by Pääbo will recover in 2010. But already those few DNA sequences answered one of the biggest questions about our evolution, revealing that Neanderthals may not have been our direct progenitors, but rather represented a separate and parallel evolutionary lineage to our own. The study of human history would never be the same again.

From there, ancient DNA would reveal an otherwise unattainable picture of our history. Revealing that our evolutionary past is not that of a progressive climb that culminates in our species, nor even that of an evolutionary tree of incompatible branches: it is a network of human hybrids. Ancient genomes reveal that Neanderthals and other human species have interbred with ours multiple times, leaving important footprints in our genome. More disturbing still is the discovery, thanks to a single little finger fragment found in a cave in the Altai Mountains, in Siberia, of a hitherto unknown human species, the Denisovians. A species whose existence we would not even have suspected, if Pääbo’s techniques and ambitious perseverance had not led us to analyze his DNA, and which we now know is also part of our genetic heritage. On his official website, Svante Pääbo smiles as he holds up a Neanderthal skull. It is at the same time the trophy of a victory and a reconciliation. We may have been the ones who wiped the Neanderthals off Earth. But now it is we, largely thanks to the work of Pääbo, who reconstruct his indissoluble entanglement with our destiny.

resurrect the past

The Nobel Prize to Pääbo not only crowns this revelation of our history. Having ancient genomes in our hands gives us enormous power: that of reconstructing entire extinct species. It is a dream, that of the extinction of species like the mammoth, which has gone from being science fiction to a distant but partially realistic hypothesis, largely thanks to his work. These projects open up an extremely complex range of scientific and bioethical problems. Now it is clear that in reality we will not be able to recreate exact copies of species that became extinct in the distant past, but biotechnological simulacra, which could come close to them without recreating them perfectly. This does not prevent serious investment in these projects: just a few days ago it was reported that the CIA, no less, invested in Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that has taken over the giant resurrection project.

The CIA probably cares little for retrieving woolly pachyderms and is instead interested in the biotech insights that could be gained by using that project as a training ground, but it suggests that they are somehow getting serious. George Church, a brilliant and controversial geneticist from Harvard University, one of the main figures in the development of revolutionary technologies such as Crispr and the Human Genome Project, has come to propose the cloning of Neanderthal children from the genome, a bioethical nightmare but not too far out of reach. On a smaller scale, however, we can make Neanderthal genes work in test tubes and understand, for example, how they led to different brain development.

There is a curious fact, as you pointed out science journalist Andrea Capocci: the Neanderthal genome won a Nobel Prize, our species did not. This is probably because, while Pääbo is certainly the main protagonist of the paleogenomics revolution (although not the only one), the sequencing of the human genome was an extremely more complex and crowded undertaking, in which it is difficult to identify a few protagonists. who to reward. It is probable -although there are always surprises- that the Nobel committee, in order not to displease many, will please no one. Finally, there is the fact that the Nobel to Pääbo is a Nobel for “physiology and medicine”. It is true that we now know how our Neanderthal heritage, for example, can influence our health, including our susceptibility to Covid-19.

But it is clear that the importance of Pääbo’s scientific work does not lie in the health implications. He is about having revealed entire chapters of our otherwise inaccessible history and opening the prospect of recreating species that have now been lost. Pääbo’s ancient genomes allow us to recount and imagine past times when multiple human species met and spawned families; the migrations, ancestry and bloodlines that are at the root of what makes us human; the possible futures in which extinction, for the first time, is no longer forever. What Pääbo has given us are stories that speak to us, to our present, to our identity, to our relationship with biological life. Perhaps the Nobel that he would have deserved, more than medicine, is literature.