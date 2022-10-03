Svante Pääbo, expert in evolutionary genetics, Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022

The jury of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm announced this Monday the award of the Nobel Prize for Medicine this 2022 to the Swedish Svante Pääbo67, an expert in evolutionary genetics, for his discoveries on the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution.

“By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from the extinct hominins, their discoveries have given base to exploration of what makes us, humans, unique beings”, said the jury.

“The genetic differences between Homo sapiens and our closest relatives who disappeared today were not known until they were identified thanks to the work of Pääbo,” the Nobel committee added in its decision.

Pääbo discovered that there was a gene transfer between these now extinct hominids and Homo sapiens. This ancient flow of genes into modern man has a psychological impact, for example on the way our immune systems react to infections.

His father, Sune Bergström, already received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1982.

Last year, it was for researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the discoverers of the cell receptors that humans use to sense temperature and touch. The Nobel prizes are endowed with 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,000) per category. The prizes will be awarded on the anniversary of Nobel’s death on December 10.

Other previous winners in the field include a number of very important researchers, such as Alexander Flemingwho shared the 1945 prize for the discovery of penicillin, and Robert Koch, who already won in 1905 for his research on tuberculosis.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine is the first of the round of these prestigious prizes, which will be followed by the announcements on successive days of Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and finally Economics, next Monday.