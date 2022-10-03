Health

Svante Pääbo, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

International

Nobel Prizes

AVERAGE EITB


He has been awarded “for his discoveries on the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution”.

Euskaraz irakurri: Svante Pääbo ikerlariak jasoko du Medikuntza edo Fisiologiako 2022ko Nobel Saria

The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm (Sweden) has awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology to Svante Pääbo for his discoveries on “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”.

Last year, it went to researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the discoverers of the cell receptors that humans use to sense temperature and touch.

The Nobel prizes are endowed with 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,000) per category. The prizes will be awarded on the anniversary of Nobel’s death on December 10.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine is the first of the round of these prestigious prizes, which will be followed by the announcements on successive days of Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and finally Economics, next Monday.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

Why stretching daily can improve your well-being and eight products to do it at home | Showcase

27 seconds ago

The food to fight diabetes and obesity naturally

1 hour ago

Seasonal depression: how does the mood change in the spring? | WELLNESS

2 hours ago

The food to fight diabetes and obesity naturally

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button