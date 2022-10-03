Svanto Pääbo, a Nobel between medicine and anthropology

This content was published on 03 October 2022 – 11:21

Copenhagen, Oct 3 (EFE) .- The Swedish researcher Svanto Pääbo is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his contributions to the deciphering of the human genome as the culminating point of a career that has oscillated between genetics and anthropology studies.

Pääbo, born in Stockholm in 1955 and Princess of Asturias Award winner in 2018, entered the university in 1975 to study Egyptology and History of Science before in 1977, at the suggestion of his father, also Nobel laureate Sune Bergstom, he began to also study medicine at Uppsala University.

His first major scientific success was in 1984 when he succeeded in cloning the DNA of a mummy, which earned him the cover of Nature magazine, without having yet obtained his doctorate.

In 1986 he obtained his doctorate in Upsala with a work on molecular immunology, without, however, obtaining a medical degree since he did not do the clinical part of the degree and since then he has concentrated on fundamental research.

After his doctorate, he spent three years in Berkeley (United States), in Allan Wilson’s research group, which at that time was the only one in the world dedicated to isolating genetic material from fossils.

In 1990 he was appointed Professor of General Biology at the University of Munich (southern Germany) where he remained until 1997 when the Max Planck Society entrusted him with the creation of the Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, based in Leipzig (eastern Germany).

At Leipzig, Pääbo devoted himself first of all to studying genetic changes in human evolution. For this, the members of his working group compared genetic samples of modern man with those of Neanderthals and those of some hominids.

Pääbo’s group is currently working on the sequence of the Neanderthal genome. In 2014 he published “Neanderthal Man: In Search of the Lost Genomes”.

For years, the scientist has maintained a close relationship with the management team of the Atapuerca sites and with the University of Burgos, especially with its Human Evolution Laboratory.

The new Nobel works especially with Juan Luis Arsuaga, one of the co-directors of Atapuerca, and with José Miguel Carretero, from the University of Burgos.

Throughout his career, Pääbo has won numerous awards, including, in addition to the Princess of Asturias in 2018, the Gottfried Leibniz Prize from the Society of German Researchers in 1992 and the Darwin-Wallace medal in 2019.

Pääbo’s work, according to the Nobel committee, is relevant to medicine because the genes of our ancestors influence various diseases

Pääbo is married to the American simiologist Linda Vigilant. Not only was his father a scientist, but also his mother, the Estonian chemist Karin Pääbo.EFE

