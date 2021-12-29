“Swabs exhausted especially by vaccinated every day in the pharmacy in Cagliari, the unvaccinated?

Ffp2 masks almost impossible to find but to be snapped up, at the end of 2021, are mainly the pads. Luigi Schlich, pharmacist in via Crispi in Cagliari, ran out of daily supply, for a change: “About twenty”, he begins, pointing to the sign with the warning: “I did not expect it but luckily I saw that all vaccinated they want to make sure they are not a danger to others. Fifteen euros, ministerial price. Someone asks for salivary ones but they are not approved by the ministry, they would be misleading. I just carry out the one approved by the ministry. I still have Ffp2 mask, I sell them for one euro and eighty until the supplier increases the price. It must be changed every day, then if you travel an hour for work you can use it several times “. The pharmacist dodges the attacks of the ADOC: “For now I am not increasing the price, it seems curious to me that invalid swabs for the green pass are being made. If we talk about the salivary ones, they are useless, at least for the government. I had sold, around twelve euros. In the warehouses, until February, no more will arrive. Only 15 euros per pad, today a small amount has arrived ”.

And Schlich is sure: “They are mainly vaccinated, do they go and steal them from those who are not vaccinated? I don’t think so, the unvaccinated take the risks and are careful not to be a smearer, they can be managed like someone who is vaccinated. I am not tender with the unvaccinated, they must be careful not to be a smearer. There is no business, there may be a difference in prices but not huge “.