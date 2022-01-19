Swabs, quarantines and isolation. When they click and who to contact

Here are some general guidelines on tampons, quarantine and isolation.

We send a summary with the main indications and the answers to the most frequently asked questions to provide users with a prospectus as accessible and complete as the main provisions envisaged by Legislative Decree 22/2021 and the procedures adopted by ASUGI.

With the prayers of the widest dissemination by means of the press and media to allow the circulation of the information listed below to all interested parties.

New general indications

In case of positivity determined by a molecular or antigenic buffer (pharmacies and / or affiliated structures) the following behaviors must be adopted:

remain at home, without leaving the house and remaining isolated even from cohabitants;

therefore remain in your room with the door closed, avoiding moving around the house

use a room and a bathroom possibly not shared with other people, frequently ventilating the rooms.

if the exclusive use of a bathroom is not possible, after each use, disinfect the surfaces and sanitary ware with disinfectant products and the room must be ventilated before access by other people

do not share objects with cohabitants (e.g. mobile phone, personal computer, earphones, headphones, pens, books, papers, etc.)

make sure you can be reached by phone for operator communications

measure your body temperature whenever you feel like you have a fever

If symptoms appear (fever, cough, respiratory symptoms …)

notify the attending physician immediately

do not go to the clinic or the emergency room and wait for the instructions of the attending physician.

For users without a GP, contact the Emergency Medical Service – 112 or the Giuliana Area 800614302

Only in case of urgency call 112

Common questions

D: where can i place my tampons?

A: Asymptomatic: pharmacy or affiliated facilities (antigenic, molecular) Symptomatic: I notify my General Practitioner who will activate Asugi

Exceptions are made for those not enrolled in the regional health service who must contact the medical guard or compliant GPs

D: Which tampons are considered valid for the purpose of recognizing the disease?

A: Molecular and antigenic carried out at accredited facilities, pharmacies and Asugi itself (No self-made homemade)

NB It is not possible to book a tampon independently with Asugi

D: Who communicates the report of my swabs performed to Asugi?

A: Pharmacies and affiliated facilities are obliged to forward both positive and negative results to Asugi

D: Where do I check the swab report made?

A: the pharmacies and the affiliated structures release the report quickly on the spot

The reports of the swabs made with Asugi arrive within 24/48 hours by SMS or verifiable on the Sesamo, Io etc. App. o The GP with prior privacy authorization

D: If the swab is positive what should I do?

A: SEE INDICATIVE ASUGI TABLE

D: If I have symptoms during solitary confinement or quarantine, who should I notify?

A: You must advise the general practitioner who will assess the situation and monitor the progress of the disease.

D.: Who gives me the sickness certificate for work?

A: The general practitioner.

D: How long does it stay contagious?

A: Infectivity is thought to be significantly reduced as early as seven days after the onset of symptoms. After 21 days it is believed that it is no longer possible to infect another person even if they still test positive for the molecular swab. That’s why after 21 days you are free anyway.

D: How does my quarantine / isolation end?

A: By carrying out an antigenic or molecular swab at the accredited facilities, pharmacies or waiting for the ASUGI call within the time provided by the Ministry SEE INDICATIVE TABLE

D: Does the negative pad certify my end of isolation?

A. YES, provided that the required isolation times have been respected SEE INDICATIVE TABLE BELOW

D: If my control swab is still positive what should I do?

A: I can do another swab after 4/5 days if I am without symptoms

D: I am positive for quick swab, what can I do with work and illness?

A: You can ask your doctor for the certificate of illness, which is done on the basis of the certificate of isolation issued by the Department of Prevention

For GIULIANA AREA: profilassi.dip@asugi.sanita.fvg.it

For AREA ISONTINA: infettive.profilassi@asugi.sanita.fvg.it

(until the automatic Regional Platform is activated) by attaching personal data, front-back health card, results and / or dates of the start and end isolation pads and telephone contact.

URP ASUGI

Monday to Friday 8.30am-1.00pm

Cattinara: 040 3994880

San Giovanni: 040 3997180

Gorizia: 0481 592083

Monfalcone: 0481 487583

Healthcare toll-free number

Monday to Friday 8:30 am-1:00pm

800 991170