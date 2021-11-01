Swabs suspended at the Veneggia pharmacy

The communication from the ULSS arrived on Friday, following the inspection of the Nas. The knot: used an inadequate mask

BELLUNO. Stop the quick swabs to get the Green pass at the Veneggia pharmacy. After the fine of two thousand euros, following the inspection by the Carabinieri of the Nas of Treviso, the Ulss sent a communication to the pharmacy on Friday, suspending the possibility of carrying out rapid tests for Covid-19. In fact, yesterday morning there was no trace of the gazebo inside which the tampons were made, nor of the tables used by users to fill out the consent form.