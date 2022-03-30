Swallow a controversial and terrifying feminist rebellion

Under the Machete Cine label, this French-American co-production hits the big screen with a real impetus to unsettle even the most demanding of viewers.

During 95 minutes of drama and terror we go to the metamorphosis of Hunter, a young housewife with an impeccable marriage –played by actress Haley Bennett (Kaboon, 2010; The Haunting of Molly Hartley, 2008 and the renowned Music and Lyrics, 2007 )– who begins to ingest dangerous objects. Her family will try to tame her dark impulse, while the viewer must gradually digest the secret behind the protagonist’s obsession.

Written and directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis, who won the best director award with this feature debut at the 2019 Fantasia Film Festival. He is also the co-founder of Elkcreek Cinema, a collective dedicated to underground films from upstate New York.

This is the peculiar story of Hunter, a young housewife who apparently lives an ordinary and happy married life. The perfect picture of the “ideal family” is terribly threatened when suddenly the protagonist begins to ingest strange objects: marbles, tacks, pins, clips and everything that can enter her mouth, regardless of whether it puts her life at risk.

A feature film full of indescribable scenes, where the viewer is continually challenged not to look away, to continue looking and to be the witness of how Hunter, victim of a severe psychological disorder, tries to continue with his life.

Discomfort, nervousness, morbidity and suffering are sensations present throughout the film. A story that engages the viewer levels disturbingly deep. A mixture of terror and suspense, which aims to answer what are the consequences of pursuing perfection?

swallow It opens on March 30 in theaters in CDMX, Monterrey, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Puebla, Guadalajara, Morelia, Querétaro and Toluca.