Swallow: body and rebellion

Almost three years late (blame the pandemic), Swallow (United States, France, 2019), the disturbing and fascinating debut feature by North American director Carlo Mirabella-Davis, finally arrives in some CDMX theaters.

In Swallow: perfection swallows you (by its title in Spanish), we meet Hunter (extraordinary Haley Bennett), the young, sweet, shy, beautiful and perfect-looking wife of Richie (Austin Stowell), a junior from a millionaire family whose His father has just named him CEO of the family business and has also given him a magnificent two-story house, with a garden pool and an exceptional view.

As a good provider, Richie goes to the office every day while Hunter stays in this glass palace without doing much, if anything decorating the house, cooking dinner and dressing up for when her husband returns.

Hunter doesn’t get much attention from her always busy husband, perhaps his attitude will change when she breaks the news to him: she’s pregnant. Ritchie’s parents throw a dinner party, but Hunter’s status as a trophy wife, almost a piece of furniture, only increases: they clearly don’t care about her, they only care about what’s inside her, “the future CEO of the company.” .

It will be boredom, it will be anguish, perhaps a mental problem, but Hunter begins, why not?, to put small non-edible objects in his mouth and then swallow them. He starts with something simple and even colorful: a red marble. Easy. Then Hunter will look for the marble in the toilet to proudly put it in a tray, as a trophy.

The challenge will increase and more objects will fill the tray: the marble is followed by a battery, a pin, a padlock? A thumbtack!?

Halfway between body horror cinema and criticism of American high society (impossible not to see in Hunter a version of Betty Draper, also the trophy wife in the Mad Men series) Carlo Mirabella-Davis delivers a disturbing feminist fable whose most nice feature is that it does not explain the actions of its protagonist.

And it is that in much of the North American critic he found “exaggerated” or even “caricatured” the fact that Hunter ate such a variety of objects. Beyond the fact that this behavior is recognized by doctors as an eating disorder (it is known as Pica), it is obvious that the director is looking for a metaphor about belonging to the body in this.

At some point, Hunter will be persecuted by her husband’s rich family, in a desperate effort to recover the baby inside her (reminiscent of Rosemary’s Baby), but it will not be easy, because what begins as an act of radical rebellion, gives way to the growth and transformation of this trophy wife into a woman who learns that feminist maxim: my body, my decision.