Swallow is a body horror that you will not stand – Spoiler Time

The body horror is a subgenre totally devoid of aesthetic features that can give the viewer an appearance that is pleasing to the eye. Great examples of this could be The fly (1986) from David Cronenberg or lodging house (2005) from eli roth. Both films do not provide the viewer with the visual incentive that does not predispose him to the impact of seeing lacerations, radical physical changes. We can say, not in the pejorative sense of the word, that they are more predictable. swallow (2019) from Carlo Mirabella It had a very limited release in most of the world, and although this drama is totally effective in every way, it didn’t get the attention it should.

Hunter (Harley Bennett) is a first-time housewife who becomes pregnant and her husband Richie Conrad (austin stowell) with his parents could not be happier to have an heir to the entire family fortune. Parallel, Hunter he began a hobby of swallowing non-edible objects such as marbles, tacks, batteries, etc., until one day during routine gynecological follow-ups, several objects lodged in the intestinal tract were discovered. I started writing this review making slight references to the body horror because in recent years the best horror movies have had to do with family dramas. The scripts begin to take the usual situations as a basis for terror. In the case of Hunterat a much more psychological point, the horror comes from not being accepted in her husband’s family, this also as a result of being a bastard daughter and suffering rejection by her father and mother. Hunter he begins to channel all that anxiety into developing “pica”, a mental disorder that consists of swallowing objects that have no nutritional value. In this way, the viewer’s anguish comes not from seeing severed fingers or physical lacerations, but from consuming unusual objects. What gives pleasure to Hunter results in anxiety for the viewer. This somehow provokes an ambivalent feeling in those who appreciate swallowbecause although it is repulsive and rare to eat objects that can harm your body, you manage to empathize and care about the well-being of the character.

I also like the evolution of the healthy feminist trait that has Hunter. Not in the sense of “my body, my decision” but in how codependently her relationship with her husband begins to be totally free of the prejudices she has about herself that affect her own self-esteem. Now, if the film does not fall into the usual places of the subgenre of body horror it is because it is more of a psychological drama that engulfs the subgenre in a subtle way so that the viewer does not run away. Here I return to its aesthetic elements for being extremely impeccable with its photography and art design. Nothing gives notice of the psychic discomfort that Hunter it suffers more than with some camera positions that put us in slight anguish and sweaty hands.

swallow puts the viewer in an awkward situation; it makes him feel all the anxiety, danger, adrenaline and suspense that the same character has. Although the staging is excellent, although very traditional, the performance of Haley Bennett It catches you almost immediately and without a doubt the first and very close-ups are the ones that most intrigue us because of what they communicate with the gaze and its discomfort. swallow is already available in Mubi.