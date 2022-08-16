‘Swallow’ Movie Review 2019

Swallow is a film written and directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis starring by Haley Bennett.

The dramatic story of a strange addiction.

Plot

A pregnant woman begins to ingest all kinds of foreign objects. The situation becomes frightening and worrying when she puts the child she is expecting in danger.

Swallows (2019)

Swallow’s review

If you fancy something different and very bergmaninanohere we propose Swallow, a psychological plot that achieves a disturbing and successful visual proposal and a good rhythm, develops the story with precision and gives us a spectacular interpretation of Haley Bennett, who shines in a role that is candy and takes advantage of it.

A very original proposal, very intimate, sad, dramatic, realistic. It has power without resorting to overt directing gestures, it manages to climax without resorting to violence in form or narrative, and most importantly, it manages to pull us fully into a story that knows how to unfold, find its rhythm, and find itself.

What is said a good movie.

Of course, you have to go the intimate, psychological rolls. It is not a film for the general public nor does it want to be (all our respects and even our applause).

He knows how to be unpredictable without hiding or resorting to thriller tricks, without hiding his cards at any time and, above all, developing a visual proposal that manages to evolve and change to the rhythm of the protagonist’s story.

Our opinion

Sweallow is rare, but highly valued for its obvious visual, performance qualities. The director knows how to find the key and enter the story, getting us closer to a story that tends to move away in its own sense of constant flight.

Other Reviews

“Hunter lives in the 21st century as if she were a woman from the 50s (…) The idea is cartoonish in its essence, but the film is shot and acted with such direct realism that ‘Swallow’ is totally ridiculous.” Caryn James: The Hollywood Reporter

“This unpredictable film is an astonishing achievement in storytelling, visuals and acting (…) The bracing ‘Swallow’ can make you swoon” Lena Wilson: The Playlist

