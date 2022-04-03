‘Swallow: Perfection Swallows You’: A Look At Perfection Asked Of Women – Movie News

The new film from director Carlo Mirabella-Davis is a look at perfection and how women are still perceived, despite the great strides feminism has taken.

A new thriller has hit theaters. Swallow: perfection swallows you by director Carlo Mirabella-Davis is a film released in 2019, but which barely manages to premiere a Mexico, with a deep look at the perfection that is still demanded of women, and the reappropriation of her own body after going through a toxic relationship.

The film follows the story of Hunter (Haley Bennett), a woman who strives at all times to always do the right thing, to say and live to please her husband and continue to maintain the facade that they are a perfect marriage despite the fact that Your partner pays you no attention. Then come two moments that will change your life: Finding out that she is pregnant, and reading in a book “push yourself to do new things”, is when she begins to swallow all kinds of small objects, from marbles to thumbtacks.

The director reflects in an interview to SensaCine Mexico about this storywhich comes from seeing her grandmother, a woman of the 50s, being obsessed with the perfection of the home and cleanliness, being her inspiration to create this character. But the part of the inappropriate objects inside the body comes from having seen medical material from colcoscopies, and everything that a patient swallowed seemed fascinating and “cinematic”.

Swallow: perfection swallows you



Regarding the “perfection of women” the director commented that it was one of the messages that most interested them.r, how so much pressure and expectations that the husband and his family put on Hunter takes her to an explosion point where she needs to take control of her life againas everyone around her sees her as a possession: “This whole process is helping her find her true self.”

The final scene, without spoilers, sees Hunter walking out of a public restroom, only to wash his hands as the end credits roll and other women walk in and out of the same space. The words of the director regarding this moment were:

“I wanted to convey the feeling that so many stories take place inside a women’s bathroom, and just as Hunter’s journey comes to an end in one of these cubicles, something similar could be happening to the woman next door.”

Shallow, perfection swallows you was released this March 30 in theaters.