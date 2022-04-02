Swallow: When the life you’ve been painted as “perfect” swallows you

swallowwhich makes the viewer navigate between drama and terror, shows the prison in which the life of Hunter, a young housewife who keeps a stormy past, becomes.

Mexico City, April 2 (However).– Hunter (Haley Bennett) seems to have it all looking at her from conservative eyes: A comfortable and quiet life in a beautiful and modern house, her partner Richie (Austin Stowell) who loves and protects her, and also a beauty that refers to another era.

“I feel very lucky”, she says and her words seem to confirm everything.

However, it is not so. The young woman is an express pot about to explode.

swallowwritten and directed by American Carlo Mirabella-Davis, arrives in theaters in Mexico. The film that navigates between the horror and drama genres is a feminist rebellion in which the protagonist demands to take control of her own life.

Watching one of the Hunter days is like watching a “happy” commercial from the 1950s on American television. She looks and makes everything look ruthless: she vacuums the carpet in heels, spends hours looking at every detail of her house thinking about how to improve it, and wears a fancy red dress just to greet her boyfriend after work with dinner ready. And of course, time does not let up, and the stork knocks on her door, could there be a better scenario?

The announcement of the baby on the way moves everything. Richie’s parents cannot fit more in happiness, they are a family of traditions and the new heir of the company is already something real. The only one who takes it easy is Hunter, who in her leisure time at home discovers something about herself.

“Today I did something unexpected,” she says proudly, her feet moving to the rhythm of her happiness, and with this Hunter sets off the alarms.

The young woman develops a kind of attraction to small objects. It all starts with a marble that she finds, looks at it for a while and then swallows it without thinking. Maybe a couple of days later she defecates the marble and is motivated to search through her feces to get it back to start her collection.

She feels satisfied.

The marble is followed by a thumbtack, a double AA battery, a safety pin, a padlock… he is happy. And here everything for the viewer begins to become denser.

Happiness is interrupted during a routine pregnancy checkup. The ultrasound throws up everything Hunter has swallowed and no one understands why he has done it. Suddenly Richie and his family show the darkest and most controlling side of him.

Although they try to support Hunter with his disorder called pica, which refers to eating things that are not food, the family begins to be suffocating and the young woman sees how she loses her freedom of decision and that makes her worse. She now more than she ever realizes that she is not in control of herself.

And one question is still up in the air: What is the secret behind his obsession?

Director Carlo Mirabella-Davis was inspired by the life of his grandmother, a woman who was a housewife right in the 50s and who carried the weight of an unhappy marriage on her back and from which she developed compulsive behaviors with cleanliness as a way to stay in control of your life.

swallowwhich reaches both the independent and commercial circuit of Mexico City and other cities in the country, has a cast made up of Haley Bennett (the girl on the train2016), Austin Stowell (The fantasy island2020), Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout2022), Denis O’Hare (Pyramid2014), David Rasche (Successionsince 2018), among others.