Swan Song movie starring Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close and Naomie Harris comes out on Apple TV Plus in December

Apple Original Films announced the release of the film ‘Swan Song’ in theaters and around the world on Apple TV Plus on Friday, December 17. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning director Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”), who also wrote the original screenplay, and stars two-time Academy Award-winning Mahershala Ali, who is also a producer, by eight-time Oscar-nominated Glenn Close. and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris. Also starring alongside them are Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach.

Set in the near future, the film produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio is a powerful and emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness; when his doctor (Glenn Close) offers him an alternative solution to protect his family from suffering, he will find himself at a crossroads. As Cam grapples with the choice of whether or not to alter her family’s fate, she learns more than she could ever have imagined about life and love. “Swan Song” explores how far we go and how much we are willing to sacrifice, to make the lives of the people we love as happy as possible.



Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV Plus [credit: foto di Kimberley French; courtesy of Apple]

The film’s producers are Adam Shulman (“In Defense of Jacob”) and Jacob Perlin (“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”) on behalf of Anonymous Content; Jonathan King (“Stillwater Girl”, “Bad Waters”) on behalf of Concordia Studio; Rebecca Bourke (“Wave”); Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés (“The Right to Count”) through Know Wonder.



Glenn Close in ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV Plus [credit: foto di Kimberley French; courtesy of Apple]

“Swan Song” joins Apple Original Films titles, including upcoming debut “Finch,” starring Oscar winner Tom Hanks following “Greyhound”; “Emancipation” by director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Oscar nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; “Sharper,” by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; the upcoming Young Adult adaptation “The Sky is Everywhere”, directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel and more.