Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali, will be released in theaters and worldwide on Apple TV +







Apple Original Films announced today that the highly anticipated film with a stellar cast Swan Song will be released in theaters and around the world on Apple TV + Friday 17 December. Swan Song is played by the two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who is also a producer, has been nominated for an eight-time Oscar Glenn Close and the Oscar nominee Naomie Harris. The Golden Globe winner also stars alongside them Awkwafina and the Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach.

Set in the near future, the film is a powerful and emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), loving husband and father, diagnosed with a terminal illness; when your doctor (Glenn Close) offers him an alternative solution in order to protect his family from suffering, he will find himself at a crossroads. As Cam grapples with the choice of whether or not to alter her family’s fate, she learns more than she could ever have imagined about life and love. Swan Song explore how far we go and how much we are willing to sacrifice, to make the lives of the people we love as happy as possible.







Swan Song is directed by the Academy Award-winning director Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”), who is also the author of the original screenplay, and is produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Manufacturers are Adam Shulman (“In defense of Jacob”) e Jacob Perlin (“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”) on behalf of Anonymous Content; Jonathan King (“Stillwater Girl”, “Bad Waters”) on behalf of Concordia Studio; Rebecca Bourke (“Wave”); Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés (“The Right to Count”) via Know Wonder-

Swan Song joins the expanding roster of Apple Original Films, including the upcoming debut “Finch”, Starring the Oscar winner Tom Hanks following the great success of “Greyhound“; the highly anticipated “Emancipation”By director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by the Oscar nominee Will Smith; “Killers of the Flower Moon” from Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; “Sharper,” by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; the upcoming Young Adult adaptation “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel, and more.