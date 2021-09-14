“Swan Song”, when the film Apple with Mahershala Ali comes out

Apple Original Films today announced that the highly anticipated film with a stellar cast “Swan Song“will be released in theaters and around the world on Apple TV + Friday 17 December. “Swan Song” is played by the two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who is also a producer, has been nominated for an eight-time Oscar Glenn Close and the Oscar nominee Naomie Harris. The Golden Globe winner also starred alongside them Awkwafina and the Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach.

Set in a near future, the film is a powerful and emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness; when his doctor (Glenn Close) offers him an alternative solution to protect his family from suffering, he will find himself at a crossroads. As Cam grapples with the choice of whether or not to alter her family’s fate, she learns more than she could ever have imagined about life and love. “Swan Song” explores how far we go and how much we are willing to sacrifice, to make the lives of the people we love as happy as possible.

The film is directed by the Academy Award-winning director Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”), who is also the author of the original screenplay, and is produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Manufacturers are Adam Shulman (“In Defense of Jacob”) e Jacob Perlin (“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”) on behalf of Anonymous Content; Jonathan King (“Stillwater Girl”, “Bad Waters”) on behalf of Concordia Studio; Rebecca Bourke (“Wave”); Mahershala Ali And Mimi Valdés (“The Right to Count”) via Know Wonder.

“Swan Song” joins the expanding roster of Apple Original Films, including the upcoming debut “Finch”, Starring the Oscar winner Tom Hanks following the smash hit of “Greyhound”; the director’s highly anticipated “Emancipation” Antoine Fuqua and performed and produced by the Oscar nominee Will Smith; “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo Dicaprio And Robert De Niro; “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen, with Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand; “Sharper,” by Brian Gatewood e Alessandro Tanaka, performed and produced by the Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; the upcoming adaptation for Young Adult “The Sky is Everywhere”, directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; and much more.