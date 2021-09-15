“Swan Song” with Mahershala Ali, in theaters and on Apple TV + from December 17

In the cast of the film, alongside the Oscar winner, also Glenn Close and Naomie Harris

“Swan SongWill be released in theaters and around the world on Apple TV+ December 17th. The film stars the two times Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who is also a manufacturer. Near him Glenn Close And Naomie Harris, as well as Awkwafina and Adam Beach.

Mahershala Ali and Glen Close in the new Apple movie

Set in anot too far away, the film “is apowerful and exciting told through the eyes of(Mahershala Ali),Andloving, who was diagnosed with one

When his doctor (Glenn Close) offers him one alternative solution in order to protect his family from suffering, he will find himself at a crossroads ”, reads the synopsis. A difficult choice for the protagonist, who in this path will learn a lot about life and love.

“Swan Song“Explore” how far we go and how far we are willing to to sacrifice to make the lives of the people we love as happy as possible ”, explain da Apple.

The film is directed by the Academy Award-winning director Benjamin Cleary, who also wrote the script, and is produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. A film from cast stellar, therefore, just announced by Apple Original Films that it is expanding and will soon launch “Finch“, interpreted by Tom Hanks, “Emancipation” by director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith and “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo Dicaprio And Robert DeNiro, just to name a few.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved