Swarovski: hiring for Sales Associates

Swarovski selects new resources for hiring in stores.

The Austrian brand, specializing in the production and sale of crystals, search for Sales Employees to be hired at different stores in all Italy.

Here is all the information on Swarovski jobs available and how to apply.

SWAROVSKI RECRUITMENT IN STORES

Swarovski, a well-known chain of crystal jewelery and gift shops, opened new selections to recruit Committed to be included in Italian stores. In fact, there are numerous Swarovski job opportunities currently active for the role of Sales Consultant. He is a strategic figure for the brand’s stores, which deals with customer consultancy, product sales and promotion. The selected resources will be employed on a timed basis both part time and full time.

SEARCHED FIGURES

Specifically, Swarovsky hires are aimed at the following professional figures:

Junior Sales Consultant , for the shops in Noventa di Piave, Naples, Florence, Chieti, Roncadelle, Bergamo, Fidenza, Turin, Grugliasco, Varese, Gavirate, Vicolungo, Genoa, Verona, Milan;



, for the shops in Noventa di Piave, Naples, Florence, Chieti, Roncadelle, Bergamo, Fidenza, Turin, Grugliasco, Varese, Gavirate, Vicolungo, Genoa, Verona, Milan; Sales Consultant, for the store in Venice.

REQUIREMENTS

The Swarovsky Sales Attendants must possess the following requirements:

– excellent knowledge of the fashion world and passion for the brand and its products;

– experience / strong interest in accessible luxury fashion / cosmetics / lifestyle brands;

– strong motivation and customer orientation;

– ability to work towards objectives;

– desire for growth;

– previous experience in assisted sales;

– good level of English (knowledge of other languages ​​is a plus);

– willingness to work with flexible hours, even on weekends and holidays.

AGENCY

Swaroski is the main brand of Swaroski International Holding, an Austrian company founded in 1895 by the entrepreneur and jeweler Daniel Swaroski. The Group includes 3 divisions Swaroski, namely Crystal Business, dedicated to the production of jewelry, crystals and accessories, Optik, specializing in telescopes and optical products, and Tyrolit, which manufactures tools for grinding, drilling and sawing. The brand is mainly known for the production of jewelry and objects made with worked crystals and distinguished by the famous brand of the Swan. The company, which today employs over 30,000 workers, is present all over the world and markets its products in more than 170 countries.

APPLICATIONS

Those interested in hiring in Swaroski stores can visit the Careers page (Work with us) on the Group’s website. From here, by clicking on Search for corporate vacancies, you can access the platform on which the open positions are published and apply online. To respond to the advertisements of interest, simply select the job offer and click on Submit your application, to fill out the online form and send the CV to the company.

