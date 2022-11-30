Swarovski Holiday ad with Bella Hadid 2022

Swarovski takes us to discover the magic of Christmas in a sparkling atmosphere with the brand’s crystals. The music in the ad is an original creation called “Swarovski Holiday” and signed by the composer Stelios Phili.

Swarovski’s Christmas campaign for 2022

For its campaign for the holidays and Christmas 2022, the crystal company Swarovski has once again teamed up with a fairy. Last year the brand took us into the world of wonders. This year, she decided to immerse us in it even more. The top model muse of the brand immerses us in the festive spirit of Christmas. She donned a jumpsuit in a bright pink and adorned with crystals that shone on her like never before. Like a gift, the Christmas fairy comes out of her box and discovers all the presents from Swarovski that will be under the tree this year. The three different families of jewels produced by Swarovski: Stella, Constella and Millenia are real wonders for the eyes.

The advertisement thus shows the magnificent fairy who marvels at the brilliance of the jewels and their purity. She takes them, plays with them before taking them away in her box. She too, magical and sparkling, finds herself lying in the middle of all these wonders, becoming one with them.

What is the music for the Swarovski Holiday 2022 ad?

To take us into its world of enchantment and magic for these Christmas holidays, Swarovski asked for the help of Stelios Phili. The latter composed original music for the brand entitled “Swarovski Holiday”. The piece is a creation specially designed for the needs of this advertising campaign and is not commercialized.

Stelios Phili is a songwriter, performer and producer of Cypriot and American nationality. He is known to evolve in the register of R&B, hip-hop and to have worked with many artists. Stelios Phili has also had to compose soundtracks for many brands. He also works on fashion shows like the one for Mark McNairy. Later, it is in high demand from fashion houses like Yves Saint Laurent, Nars, Nike, Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Estée Lauder or even Calvin Klein or even Coca-Cola.

The composer is also a star for cinema and television where he also leaves the imprint of his artistic talent.

Who is the model for the Swarovski Holiday 2022 ad?

Bella Hadid is the face of the new Swarovski campaign. In a journey of light, color and style, we see her playing with the creations of the house of Swarovski. The young model brings a touch of sweetness, of love, charm, elegance. There’s something almost unreal about the Wondermaker’s campaign.

Bella Hadid is an American model. With her sister Gigi Hadid, they are known to be among the most requested models on the catwalks. The big brands are snapping them up. Daughter of a former athlete and real estate developer and a former model who is also a reality TV personality, Bella Hadid was familiar with the cameras very early on. The young girl is going to study photography first. She will then be spotted and will embark on a career as a model. Very quickly, success is at the rendezvous.

The beauty is on the catwalks for brands like Tom Ford, Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Givenchy or Fendi, Versace and Oscar de la Renta among others. She will also be the face of Dior make-up. Subsequently, she will be on the cover of the biggest fashion publications such as vogue around the world. Bella Hadid will be named Model of the Year at the Daily Front row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards and at GQ Men of The Year Awards in 2016.