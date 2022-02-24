Swear words that are recommended during intense exercise and with better results

Physical activity is something that several subjects do not notice, but they do it to improve their body and denote polish; On the other hand, there are those who love healthy living and exercise. Usually, whatever the interest, people often mention words when exercising and some of these can contribute in a positive way.

Saying rudeness or indecent words is common in human communication, which is why a study focused on these expressions, which, apparently, turn out to be effective when playing sports.

Through a magazine publication Sport and Exercise Psychologya group of researchers from the British University of Keele and the University of Long Island in New York stated that bad words dull the pain and release adrenaline.

To prove it, they resorted to a challenge: the participants had to endure submerged in ice water for 40 seconds, public ABC Wellness. In effect, the results obtained indicated that those people who expressed their feelings with profanity words, withstood the cold in a better way.

However, ABC reports that Carlos Rey, co-founder of Upad Psicología & Coaching, does not share the researchers’ argument. “There are no scientific studies on the matter and we would have to analyze what we are calling ‘motivation’ in that case, and if it would have the same effect for all athletes”, the psychologist pointed out.

However, it is possible to question Do rudeness or bad words release tension? for King, swear words or indecent words usually denote frustration or awkward moments, but not motivation: “It would be due more to an increase in the pressure that the athlete self-induces in the face of what he considers to be a situation or a poor performance,” explains the coach to the aforementioned portal specialized in the fitness area.

During training, some people tend to express themselves by mentioning unseemly words for the rest, but this could improve the results of physical activity, specifically pain. – Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, another of the challenges to which the study population sample had to be subjected was pedaling on a stationary bicycle. The Keele and Long Island researchers asked half of the crowd to swear for 30 seconds, the rest remained silent; those who used rude expressions increased their energy by 4.6% more, they say.

Experts in exercise and concentration determine that they are arguments that depend on experience, but physical strength is not measured by words, but by facts. for the gate sportslife, knowledge is power and words, in training terms, are what must be learned.

To cover the world of fitness, the page explains that brain, food, cholesterol, rest, muscle fiber, flexibility, glucose, ligament, metabolism, omega-3, resistance, tendon, zumba and dozens of other words are the ones that really must be adapted to the vocabulary of high intensity exercise.

Even so, the study of bad words says that there is an expression that stands out above any other and that is to mention ‘tacos’ when exercising. According to the research you share ABC Wellness, study participants immersed their hands in water at low temperatures and there it was found that tolerance to pain was more fortuitous in those who said “tacos”. For the Royal Spanish Academy, it is a colloquial way of expressing that someone is swearing.

“Swear words can increase pain tolerance, increase heart rate and decrease pain sensation,” the Keele and Long Island analysts conclude.

Psychologists and sports coaches say that bad words do not represent the level of intensity at all, as some shout or moderately increase the tone of their voice, but do not say rudeness.

It is not that they help, but that they can be a consequence of something: “I think it is more a consequence of the activation and the adrenaline that you have than because they really release. Exclamations arise that generate more tension release than anything else”, says Alberto García Bataller, doctor in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, to the wellness web portal.