Sweating and hot flashes? They can be a symptom of this disease

We are talking about two particularly common symptoms, here is what is the pathology associated with sweating and hot flashes.

When we talk about sweating and hot flashes, we refer to two particularly common symptoms, associated with several pathologies. In fact, it is difficult to focus on the cause, precisely because these two ailments and discomforts they can have different origins, more or less serious. However, narrowing the field, we can speak of a particular nature, mostly psychological. We are talking about the panic attacks.

In fact, physical discomfort does not always depend exclusively on a health problem, sometimes it is the mind that feels bad and its way to communicate this discomfort is precisely somatize the discomfort in the body. Some respond through the stomach, with loss of appetite, or nausea; others somatize through tachycardia and shortness of breath; still others sweat excessively and feel inexplicably hot. Let’s explore the topic together.

Sweating and hot flashes? It could be a panic attack

First of all, it needs to be done distinction between panic attack and mere agitation: in the first case, we are faced with an inexplicable feeling of fear and terror without an actual reason, in the second case we are talking about a simple response to an external input. For this reason, if your hands start to sweat and your heart throbs faster before an interrogation or a job interview, we are not in the presence of a panic attack.

On the contrary, the latter’s difficulty lies precisely in theimpossibility of understanding its origin. You may walk calmly down the street and experience hot flashes, rapid heartbeat and sweating – without any real motivation. In fact, these are unconscious processes that arise following a trauma. Often, our brain censors the events that are considered by it to be excessively frightening. Subsequently, the erased memory often comes in the form of panic attacks and emotional instability.

Generally, sufferers of these attacks rightly turn to one psychologist, which is the only doctor able to cure the ailments of our mind. At this point, based on the severity of the trauma, the therapist may decide to prescribe drugs antidepressants or natural sedatives. Sometimes, however, therapy alone is sufficient to re-establish contact with the memory and subsequently help the patient to overcome it.

In any case, if you often feel the sensation of fear and terror, with associated tachycardia, sweating and hot flashes – it is advisable consult a doctor who can prescribe the appropriate analyzes. If, on the other hand, you are aware of your emotional distress, it is always advisable to decide to seek refuge from a psychotherapist.