Sweating, palpitations, dizziness and feeling faint could be indicators of a particular condition other than heart attack

There are some symptoms that can sometimes scare us more than others. The first thing we do is run to Google for answers even before we go to the doctor.

Yet, even if at the moment the answer we have can reassure us (but often the opposite happens), we make a serious mistake.

Despite the general indications, in fact, only our trusted doctor will be able to give us certain answers or indicate any clinical tests to undergo us. Also because the first thought is usually always the most catastrophic. And instead of inserting what we have in the search engine, we insert decidedly more specific and defeatist requests. “What are the symptoms of a heart attack?” it is for example one of the great classics.

It takes a little, a little breathlessness, some pain or strange sensation and the mind immediately runs about its business.

In fact, we should consider infinite hypotheses that only a professional can evaluate.

Many symptoms common to various pathologies

The speech is quite simple. There are symptoms that unfortunately or fortunately are similar to serious and extremely dangerous events as well as to rather trivial disorders.

Sweating, palpitations, dizziness and the perception of being on the verge of losing consciousness, for example, are real “parsley” of pathologies.

And yes, they can also be part of the many and different symptoms of heart attack, alongside for example dull pain in the chest, nausea, vomiting.

In short, why rush to conclusions right away? Probably because we are all, after all, true hypochondriacs but without great knowledge of the facts.

There are conditions, in fact, that could go ignored, such as some defects of the nail, which instead could turn out to be a warning of something serious. This is why, as often happens, everything is relative and DIY never brings great results. In fact, let’s see which other disorder can be associated with certain symptoms.

Sweating, palpitations, dizziness and feeling faint could be indicators of a particular condition other than heart attack

There is a much less unfortunate condition than heart attack to take into consideration.

We are talking about hypoglycemia. This condition is characterized by the drop in blood glucose levels below a certain threshold, usually set at 70 mg / dl.

Several factors can cause hypoglycemia. For example, an altered diet compared to one’s habits or intense physical activity without an adequate intake of sugars.

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach could also contribute to the onset of the problem, as could skipping meals.

There are also far more serious situations, as in the case of those suffering from diabetes and undergoing therapy. Here may be the possibility of an incorrect dosage or ways and times of intake to be reviewed.

Therefore, we recommend that you use common sense even before connecting to the Internet, and promptly contact those in charge. Only in this way will we be able to dispel doubts and paranoia, which are often useless and counterproductive.