Sweden also reinforces the Green pass, more limits come for the No vax against the new wave

Sweden runs for cover “as a precaution” in view of a possible new wave of infections that risks touching even one of the few countries in the world that has never resorted to lockdown. The government has announced that it will soon introduce a series of measures to combat the Coronavirus pandemic such as the extension of the vaccination pass requirement to go to the restaurant or gym. The government has also recommended social distancing and face masks in crowded places as well as on public transport. The use of home work is also encouraged. Until now the pass, which was introduced on December 1st, was only mandatory for indoor events with more than 100 participants, it will now be used for other recreational activities. The announcement was made by the first minister, Magdalena Andersson, who spoke of “precautionary” measures given that at the moment the epidemiological situation in the country does not raise particular concerns. Sweden, which never wanted to impose the lockdown, has 10.8 million of the people living there: 15 thousand the deaths, low numbers but much higher than those of Norway, Denmark and Finland. The cases in Sweden – as the Guardian – they began to increase in the last few weeks after a relatively calm autumn. The incidence rate stood at 184 new cases of Covid each 100 thousand inhabitants against the 125 of the previous week.

