Sweden and the yellow of the ecological footprint. Two “indices” tell of a diametrically different country – Corriere.it

While Copenhagen launches its bombshell (by 2030, domestic flights will be emission-free, Denmark promises), the “cousin” Sweden seems to be struggling precisely in terms of sustainability. Remember, a couple of months ago in Glasgow, on the occasion of Cop26? The then Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, had declared with pride and a thin veil of arrogance, basically a couple of weeks before stepping down from his post: We are one of the richest countries in the world and use a lot of resources. What did he mean by this sentence? To think badly, you know, it takes very little. This is why the publication of these last few hours, according to which Sweden would not fare very well in terms of environmental sustainability, has all the contours to be defined as a sort of yellow “Millennium”. But here, probably neither the crime novel writer, Stieg Larsson, nor all the adrenaline rush of the football player Ibrahimovic would be enough to defend the blue flag with a yellow cross.

But let’s try to understand better. To confuse the waters of a country often considered among the world leaders in sustainable development and climate policy, would have been the last “Sustainable Development Index”, better known as “Sdi” and presented for the first time two years ago by the American researcher Jason Heckel: the index that measures the ecological efficiency of human development, which starts from important bases such as the life expectancy, education and income of a country, and then divides them by CO2 emissions. For the record: it seems that no nation has so far been able to exceed the 0.9 index. Yes, okay, but finishing in 146th place in the ranking (the twentieth starting from the bottom) out of 165 countries analyzed – what happened to Sweden according to the analysis of the scholar Jason Heckel -, surprising for Sweden. Which unfortunately in good company with the neighbors Finland (156th) And Norway (157th).



The map of the environmental sustainability of 165 countries drawn up on the basis of the SDI index

The optimism of the Scandinavian economists Calm and cool, the entourage of Stockholm and its surroundings seems to repeat, starting with Thomas Sterner, professor of environmental economics at the University of Gothenburg, whose statements seem to be along the lines of those of the former Swedish premier in Glasgow: We are one of the richest countries in the world and we use a lot of resources: we consume a lot, we have a lot of forests, a lot of mines and we import a lot of goods with a large carbon footprint. A reasoning that does not make a wrinkle. Just take a look at the other countries that ended up in the “black list” of the Ecological Efficiency of Human Development Index: Switzerland (152nd), Austria (155th), Canada (158th), United States (160th), Australia (161th), Qatar (162nd), United Arab Emirates (163rd) and Singapore (last, 165th). In short, it is certainly not a question of poor countries. (read on after the table and links)



A preview of the sustainability ranking drawn up on the basis of the SDI index

The Swedes? Pioneers of the possible But here’s the point: that sustainability indicator will never indicate virtuous percentages for rich countries, which have raw materials, like us, and how, above all, all of Scandinavia, Canada and the United States itself, explains Sterner, who adds: We are doing well in Sweden, we live an intense material life: it is logical that we end up exerting a certain pressure on the ecosystem of the planet. A jump back, two months ago, again in Glasgow, in the days of Cop26, when very few had missed that slogan presentation of Sweden: We are the pioneers of the possible. It is a pity that this “possible” is going to crash in the face of the index of the Sustainability Index. Which should be reformulated. But look at which are the virtuous countries in this list: Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and Georgia, very poor countries, so poor that it is almost natural to make them reach higher scores in environmental sustainability, observes the Swedish economist, a firm supporter of the measurement of per capita carbon dioxide emissions.

Index against index And again: if we were to look at the Swedish panorama according to the data of another “index”, the one linked to the SDG Objectives, compiled by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), on the global objectives (from gender equality to the reduction of poverty, from the development of infrastructures to economic growth) of the countries belonging to the United Nations, we would immediately notice a reversal of positions: with Sweden in absolute second place, immediately after Finland and before Denmark (read the report). How come? It’s simple: in the “SDG” Index, we only talk about human development and not about environmental sustainability: Sweden is a rich and ambitious country: we are doing very well from this point of view, concludes Sterner.

